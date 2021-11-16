Trending

Get Over $500 off This Alienware RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop in Early Black Friday Deal

By

A huge price drop on a powerful gaming laptop — just in time for Black Friday

Alienware m15 R4
(Image credit: Future)

The Alienware m15 R4 with RTX 3080 graphics just got a massive $556 price cut, which takes its price down to $2,253. That is an impressive saving worthy of the Black Friday moniker.

In this model, Dell pairs the most powerful laptop GPU on the market with a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor for a seriously powerful portable gaming rig.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809, now $2,253 @ Dell

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809, now $2,253 @ Dell
This configuration of Alienware’s gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, a massive 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1.5TB of SSD storage.

View Deal

Alienware’s Cryo-tech system keeps all of these high-power components cool with a dual-intake/exhaust airflow design and loads of heat pipes, alongside a massive high voltage fan and a vapor chamber.

Plus, as you can read in our Alienware m15 R4 review, there’s a lot more to love about this machine, from the vibrant display with a 300 Hz refresh rate to the premium glass touchpad and snappy keyboard.

And with 11 I/O ports (including Gigabit Ethernet and a microSD card reader) and a stylish chassis, this has the versatility for any home setup or use on the go.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.