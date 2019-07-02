AMD's New Radeon Pro WX 3200 Delivers Workstation Graphics for $199

The Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture is alive and kicking, and AMD just launched a new entry-level workstation graphics card based on it. The Radeon Pro WX 3200 arrives this quarter with a very friendly $199 price tag.

(Image credit: AMD)

The Radeon Pro WX 3200 is designed for budget-oriented and compact workstations. The graphics card is ISV-certified with a plethora of professional software, such as ACCA Software, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Revit and CGTech VERICUT, just to name a few. It also supports 10-bit color and the popular OpenCL 2, DirectX 12, OpenGL 2 and Vulkan 1.1 APIs.

The Radeon Pro WX 3200 is available in desktop and mobile form factors. The desktop variant, which features a low-profile blower design, measures 168mm long and only occupies a single PCI slot. Since the Radeon Pro WX 3200 carries a 50W TDP (thermal design power) rating, it draws all its power from the PCIe 3.0 x16 slot. A single fan provides the graphics card with active cooling.

AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 Specs Comparison

Nvidia Quadro P1000 AMD Radeon Pro WX 3200 Nvidia Quadro P620 Shading Units 640 640 512 FP32 Performance 1.894 TFLOPS 1.66 TFLOPS 1.386 TFLOPS Memory Capacity 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 2GB GDDR5 Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 82 GB/s 96 GB/s 80 GB/s TDP 47W 50W 40W Price $314 - $350 $199 $174 - $204

AMD built the Radeon Pro WX 3200 around the GCN 4.0 architecture but, more specifically, the Polaris GPU that comes out of TSMC's 14nm FinFET furnace. The die houses up to 10 Compute Units (CUs), which translates to 640 Streaming Processors (SPs). AMD hasn't yet revealed the graphics card's operating clocks, but it touts up to 1.66 TFLOPs of peak single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance. This represents a 33% improvement over the prior Radeon Pro WX 3100 model.

The Radeon Pro WX 3200 has 4GB of onboard GDDR5 memory, so it should be able to handle 2D and 3D workloads without hiccups. The memory operates across a 128-bit memory interface with a memory bandwidth of 96 GB/s. The graphics card has four mini-DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and can handle up to four 4K (3840 x 2160) displays simultaneously or a single 8K (7680 x 4320) display.

The Radeon Pro WX 3200 fits in between in the Nvidia Quadro P1000 and Quadro P620 on the GPU hierarchy. On paper, the Radeon Pro WX 3200 delivers up to 19.77% higher FP32 performance and 20% more memory bandwidth than the Quadro P620. In comparison to the Quadro P1000, AMD's offering is 14.1% slower in FP32 performance but still provides 17.07% higher memory bandwidth while costing $100 less.

AMD will launch the Radeon Pro WX 3200 in Q3. You will be able to find the desktop variants at certain retailers, including Newegg and PCM. Laptop manufacturers, including Dell, HP and Boxx, will start incorporating the Radeon Pro WX 3200 in their mobile workstation products this summer.