Trending

AMD Renoir APU Appears With 8 CUs Clocked to 1.75 GHz

By

The upcoming AMD Renoir APU is flexing its muscles on SiSoftware.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A benchmark run of AMD's forthcoming Renoir APU has appeared in the SiSoftware database. Well-known hardware leaker @TUM_APISAK provided a screenshot of the details on Twitter.

Renoir was initially speculated to come with Navi graphics, but a few Linux patches dispelled that rumor. Although the 7nm APUs are likely to make use of the Zen 2 microarchitecture, they are expected to use Vega graphics. Navi probably won't make itself into APUs until the next generation of chips.

We got word of the first batch of Renoir benchmarks in October. There were three different chips that featured iGPUs (integrated graphics processing units) with clock speeds between 1.1 GHz and 1.5 GHz.

AMD Renoir

(Image credit: TUM_APISAK/Twitter)

Today's Renoir sample seemingly features eight Compute Units (CUs), which works out to a total of 512 Stream Processors (SPs). Assuming that Renoir does employ Vega, then this chip should carry the Radeon Vega 8 branding. 

The iGPU reportedly ran up to a clock speed of 1.75 GHz. It's unknown if it was running at the reported speed during the entire benchmark or is 1.75 GHz is the peak boost speed. Either way, it's pretty impressive, since you would normally see such high clocks in discrete graphics cards, not on an APU with integrated graphics.

Like the previous Renoir chips, the one spotted today also appears to work on a "Celadon" motherboard. This is the second time that we're seeing that codename, so we suspect it's for the Renoir platform. The continued use of DDR4 memory implies that Renoir might not support LPDDR4x memory, as previously suggested.

AMD will be launching fresh 7nm Ryzen mobile chips early next year. AIDA64 recently added support for Renoir, suggesting that the new APUs might be arriving soon.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hannibal 03 December 2019 17:03
    Maybe Vega can run with lesses memory bandwide? And Navi needs at least ddr5 to give enough memory speed?
    Reply
  • MasterMadBones 03 December 2019 19:26
    hannibal said:
    Maybe Vega can run with lesses memory bandwide? And Navi needs at least ddr5 to give enough memory speed?
    Navi has been shown to perform better than Vega with less bandwidth and less power. My guess is that Navi has undergone some last minute changes while AMD was transitioning from GF's 7nm to TSMC's and that it was not possible to implement that new architecture in time for Renoir. The "Vega" GPU inside Renoir is likely a more refined version of the architecture found in Radeon VII, which was in fact different from 14nm Vega in other areas than the manufacturing node.

    To add to the speculation, AMD still has the "25x20" goal, which meant that AMD would make its mobile APUs 25x more efficient than Kaveri by 2020. With the way Renoir looks right now, they will likely not make that target. That makes me wonder about a possible second APU release near the end of 2020, with Navi and possibly Zen 3. That would also make AMD's launch schedule more similar to Intel's, in which mobile CPUs are released before their desktop counterparts. Being one node or architecture behind has a clearer impact on mobile than it does on desktop, because efficiency is more important.
    Reply
  • vinitskr 03 December 2019 20:08
    admin said:
    A benchmark run of AMD's forthcoming Renoir APU has appeared in the SiSoftware database.

    AMD Renoir APU Pops Up With 8 CUs Clocked up to 1.75 GHz : Read more
    What about the actual CPU ? Will AMD finally launch APUs with 6c/12t and 8c/16t configs ?
    Reply
  • hannibal 05 December 2019 12:59
    That depends on how amd will handle next gen apus. Do They make chiplet apus, or monolith apus. Is chiplet, They will use same cpus as with Ryzens. If monolith, it is quite possible that They will remain 4 cpu core with integrated gpu core design. Most Office computers don`t need more than 2 to 4 cores and if someone needs more They will use Ryzen with diskrete gpu. Maybe even GPUs that has been put directly on motherboard...
    But if They go for chiplet design, it may be more economical to use same cpu chiplet as with Ryzens than create new 4 core part. Just use very much cut down versions in 2 and 4 core apus...
    But there has not been congrete info about it yet.
    Reply