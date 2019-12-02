AMD Renoir APU Appears With 8 CUs Clocked to 1.75 GHz

A benchmark run of AMD's forthcoming Renoir APU has appeared in the SiSoftware database. Well-known hardware leaker @TUM_APISAK provided a screenshot of the details on Twitter.
Renoir was initially speculated to come with Navi graphics, but a few Linux patches dispelled that rumor. Although the 7nm APUs are likely to make use of the Zen 2 microarchitecture, they are expected to use Vega graphics. Navi probably won't make itself into APUs until the next generation of chips.
We got word of the first batch of Renoir benchmarks in October. There were three different chips that featured iGPUs (integrated graphics processing units) with clock speeds between 1.1 GHz and 1.5 GHz.
Today's Renoir sample seemingly features eight Compute Units (CUs), which works out to a total of 512 Stream Processors (SPs). Assuming that Renoir does employ Vega, then this chip should carry the Radeon Vega 8 branding.
The iGPU reportedly ran up to a clock speed of 1.75 GHz. It's unknown if it was running at the reported speed during the entire benchmark or is 1.75 GHz is the peak boost speed. Either way, it's pretty impressive, since you would normally see such high clocks in discrete graphics cards, not on an APU with integrated graphics.
Like the previous Renoir chips, the one spotted today also appears to work on a "Celadon" motherboard. This is the second time that we're seeing that codename, so we suspect it's for the Renoir platform. The continued use of DDR4 memory implies that Renoir might not support LPDDR4x memory, as previously suggested.
AMD will be launching fresh 7nm Ryzen mobile chips early next year. AIDA64 recently added support for Renoir, suggesting that the new APUs might be arriving soon.
To add to the speculation, AMD still has the "25x20" goal, which meant that AMD would make its mobile APUs 25x more efficient than Kaveri by 2020. With the way Renoir looks right now, they will likely not make that target. That makes me wonder about a possible second APU release near the end of 2020, with Navi and possibly Zen 3. That would also make AMD's launch schedule more similar to Intel's, in which mobile CPUs are released before their desktop counterparts. Being one node or architecture behind has a clearer impact on mobile than it does on desktop, because efficiency is more important.
But if They go for chiplet design, it may be more economical to use same cpu chiplet as with Ryzens than create new 4 core part. Just use very much cut down versions in 2 and 4 core apus...
But there has not been congrete info about it yet.