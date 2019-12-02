AMD Renoir APU Appears With 8 CUs Clocked to 1.75 GHz

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A benchmark run of AMD's forthcoming Renoir APU has appeared in the SiSoftware database. Well-known hardware leaker @TUM_APISAK provided a screenshot of the details on Twitter.

Renoir was initially speculated to come with Navi graphics, but a few Linux patches dispelled that rumor. Although the 7nm APUs are likely to make use of the Zen 2 microarchitecture, they are expected to use Vega graphics. Navi probably won't make itself into APUs until the next generation of chips.

We got word of the first batch of Renoir benchmarks in October. There were three different chips that featured iGPUs (integrated graphics processing units) with clock speeds between 1.1 GHz and 1.5 GHz.

Today's Renoir sample seemingly features eight Compute Units (CUs), which works out to a total of 512 Stream Processors (SPs). Assuming that Renoir does employ Vega, then this chip should carry the Radeon Vega 8 branding.

The iGPU reportedly ran up to a clock speed of 1.75 GHz. It's unknown if it was running at the reported speed during the entire benchmark or is 1.75 GHz is the peak boost speed. Either way, it's pretty impressive, since you would normally see such high clocks in discrete graphics cards, not on an APU with integrated graphics.

Like the previous Renoir chips, the one spotted today also appears to work on a "Celadon" motherboard. This is the second time that we're seeing that codename, so we suspect it's for the Renoir platform. The continued use of DDR4 memory implies that Renoir might not support LPDDR4x memory, as previously suggested.

AMD will be launching fresh 7nm Ryzen mobile chips early next year. AIDA64 recently added support for Renoir, suggesting that the new APUs might be arriving soon.