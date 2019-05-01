AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Hits Its Lowest Price Ever: $150

(Image credit: Newegg)

Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that AMD is celebrating its 50th anniversary today. In addition to commemorative editions of the Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon VII, there are also many AMD deals out there. One that particulay caught our eye is the Ryzen 5 2600 processor, which is currently on sale at Newegg for $150 with the promotional code EMCTYWT23.

What makes the Ryzen 5 2600 an even sweeter deal is the included AMD50 game bundle, which has a $139 value. Upon purchase, you'll receive two games codes to redeem free copies of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z.

The Ryzen 5 2600 is AMD's current mid-range consumer desktop processor. The chip features six cores, 12 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. The processor has a 3.4GHz base clock speed and a 3.9GHz turbo. Like AMD's other second-generation Ryzen processors, the Ryzen 5 2600 comes unlocked for overclocking.

Other notable specs of the Ryzen 5 2600 include support for 16 high-speed PCIe 3.0 lanes, dual-channel DDR4 memory modules up to 2,933MHz and a 65W TDP (thermal design power). AMD's Wraith Stealth CPU cooler accompanies the processor.

Below is a table comparing the Ryzen 5 2600 among other similar CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Specs Comparison

Cores /Threads Base /Boost Clock Speed (GHz) Cache(MB) PCIe 3.0 Interface / Chipset Unlocked Multiplier DRAM TDP Price (at time of writing) PricePer Core Intel Core i7-8700K 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.7 12 16 1151 / Z370 Yes Dual DDR4-2666 95W $369.99 $61.67 AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.2 16 16 AM4 / X470 Yes Dual DDR4-2933 95W $179.99 $30 AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6 / 12 3.4 / 3.9 16 16 AM4 / X470 Yes Dual DDR4-2933 65W $149.99 $25 AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 6 / 12 3.6 / 4 16 16 AM4 / X370 Yes Dual DDR4-2666 95W $150.89 $25.15 AMD Ryzen 5 1600 6 / 12 3.2 / 3.6 16 16 AM4 / X370 Yes Dual DDR4-2666 65W $119.89 $19.98

At the current pricing, the Ryzen 5 2600 is the most cost-effective option for a six-core, 12-thread processor. The Ryzen 5 2600 is approximately $25 per core at this price, which is even cheaper than AMD's last-generation Ryzen 5 1600X.

Should You Buy This CPU?

