AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 Drops to a Stunning $120 at Newegg and Amazon

Update: Both Newegg and Amazon now have the Ryzen 5 2600 down to $119.99 ($80 off)

AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 may be a last-gen processor, but it comes packing quite the punch with six cores and twelve threads cranking away at 3.4 GHz base and 3.9 GHz boost clocks. Newegg has slashed pricing on this great processor down to $120 to counter Amazon's Prime Day festivities. This is the lowest price we've seen for this processor at retail, so you're the winner.

AMD also throws in as three-month subscription for Xbox Game Pass with any purchase, which will keep you occupied as you try out the latest games.

The 65W chip comes with a bundled Wraith Spire Stealth heat sink/fan combo that will help cut costs for your build, though you might need something a bit beefier if you plan on overclocking.

We kicked the tires on this chip last year, so head to our full review for the rundown. Overall, AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 provides excellent performance in productivity applications and competitive frame rates in games. It's also an attractive choice for anyone building a PC in a compact case, given its 65W TDP.

