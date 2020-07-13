AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Drops to Record-Low $260, Includes Free Assassin's Creed Valhalla

While retailers are busy gauging prices on Intel CPUs, AMD is rearing its head with a mighty sweet, burning hot deal. The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X just hit an all-time low price of $259 on Newegg, and it comes with a free copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest murderous title set to land November 17.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X: now $260 with free Assassin's Creed Valhalla

AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X was already a chip we happily recommended to anyone building a gaming PC today, but this new deal makes the 8-core 16-thread chip an absolute steal.



This deal follows rumors that AMD would bundle Assasin's Creed Valhalla with the 3700X and above. And at this price, this CPU's just plain unbeatable for value shoppers. With the current 3700X pricing, you'd be silly to buy a Ryzen 5 3600XT for $249, and the Ryzen 7 3800X and 3800XT don't offer nearly the same value as the 3700X.

AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X comes loaded with eight of its new Zen2 CPU cores and 16 threads running at a base clock of 3.6 GHz and boosting up to 4.4 GHz with good CPU cooling. Now that AMD B550 motherboards are finally making their way onto the market too, it's a great time to build a new AMD-based gaming PC.