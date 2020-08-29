AMD Sneaks Out The Radeon RX 5300 For Casual 1080p Gaming

AMD Radeon RX 5300 (Image credit: AMD)

It isn't the first time that we've heard about the Radeon RX 5300, but it certainly comes a surprise that it took AMD so long to finally launch it.

The Radeon RX 5300 prides itself as an entry-level graphics card that delivers outstanding gaming performance at 1080p, but it's doubtful we'll see it on our list of Best GPUs. The graphics card might be exclusive to OEMs only – the only place we've ever seen the Radeon RX 5300 is inside pre-built machines. As you would expect from a Navi-based offering, the Radeon RX 5300 supports the PCIe 4.0 interface, not that it will benefit from increased throughput since the graphics card is confined to a x8 connection.

In its interior, you'll find AMD's Navi 14 die, the same 7nm TSMC-produced silicon that supposedly lives inside the Radeon RX 5300 XT. Specification-wise, we're looking at 1,408 Stream Processors (SPs) with a game and boost clock up to 1,448 MHz and 1,645 MHz, respectively. On the memory side, the Radeon RX 5300 has to work with 3GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory, communicating across a 96-bit memory bus. As a result, the memory bandwidth on the Radeon RX 5300 maxes out at 168 Gbps.

If the Radeon RX 5300's specifications look familiar to you, you're not crazy. Essentially, the Radeon RX 5300 is a cut-down version of the Radeon RX 5500 XT. Both models share the same shader count. The main differences are the lower clock speeds, less memory and a more restricted memory interface on the Radeon RX 5300.

AMD Radeon RX 5300 Specifications

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT AMD Radeon RX 5300 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 14) RDNA (Navi 14) Turing (TU117) ALUs 1,408 1,408 896 Texture Units 88 88 56 Base Clock Rate 1,607 MHz ? 1,485 MHz Nvidia Boost/AMD Game Rate 1,717 MHz 1,448 MHz 1,665 MHz AMD Boost Rate 1,845 MHz 1,645 MHz N/A Memory Capacity 4GB GDDR6 3GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR5 Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 8 Gbps Memory Bus 128-bit 96-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 224 GBps 168 GBps 128 GBps ROPs 32 32 32 L2 Cache 2MB 1.5MB 1MB TDP 130 100 75W Transistor Count 6.4 billion 6.4 billion 4.7 billion Die Size 158 mm² 158 mm² 200 mm²

The Radeon RX 5300 has a low power requirement. AMD rates the graphics card with a 100W TBP (total board power), suggesting that it can get away with just a single 6-pin PCIe power connector. The graphics card will be copacetic even inside systems that only have a 350W power supply.

To paint a bigger picture, AMD provided some performance charts on the Radeon RX 5300's product page where the chipmaker pitched the Navi-based graphics card against Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650. However, AMD didn't specify exactly which variant of the GeForce GTX 1650 it used in the comparison. In case you don't recall, Nvidia has put out four different versions of the GeForce GTX 1650.

At any rate, AMD claims that the Radeon RX 5300 performs anywhere from 18.6% to 56.8% faster than the GeForce GTX 1650, depending on the game. The list of results include popular titles, such as Battlefield 5, Monster Hunter World, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. AMD used a mix of high and ultra settings for the tests. The chipmaker didn't explicitly state the resolution, but since the Radeon RX 5300 is aimed at 1080p gaming, we expect that's the resolution used.

The GeForce GTX 1650 launched at $149. Assuming that the Radeon RX 5300 isn't OEM-exclusive, the graphics card should compete in the sub-$150 price range.