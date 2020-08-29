Trending

AMD Sneaks Out The Radeon RX 5300 For Casual 1080p Gaming

By

Another silent launch

AMD Radeon RX 5300

AMD Radeon RX 5300 (Image credit: AMD)

It isn't the first time that we've heard about the Radeon RX 5300, but it certainly comes a surprise that it took AMD so long to finally launch it.

The Radeon RX 5300 prides itself as an entry-level graphics card that delivers outstanding gaming performance at 1080p, but it's doubtful we'll see it on our list of Best GPUs. The graphics card might be exclusive to OEMs only – the only place we've ever seen the Radeon RX 5300 is inside pre-built machines. As you would expect from a Navi-based offering, the Radeon RX 5300 supports the PCIe 4.0 interface, not that it will benefit from increased throughput since the graphics card is confined to a x8 connection.

In its interior, you'll find AMD's Navi 14 die, the same 7nm TSMC-produced silicon that supposedly lives inside the Radeon RX 5300 XT. Specification-wise, we're looking at 1,408 Stream Processors (SPs) with a game and boost clock up to 1,448 MHz and 1,645 MHz, respectively. On the memory side, the Radeon RX 5300 has to work with 3GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory, communicating across a 96-bit memory bus. As a result, the memory bandwidth on the Radeon RX 5300 maxes out at 168 Gbps.

If the Radeon RX 5300's specifications look familiar to you, you're not crazy. Essentially, the Radeon RX 5300 is a cut-down version of the Radeon RX 5500 XT. Both models share the same shader count. The main differences are the lower clock speeds, less memory and a more restricted memory interface on the Radeon RX 5300.

AMD Radeon RX 5300 Specifications

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XTAMD Radeon RX 5300Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650
Architecture (GPU)RDNA (Navi 14)RDNA (Navi 14)Turing (TU117)
ALUs1,4081,408896
Texture Units888856
Base Clock Rate1,607 MHz?1,485 MHz
Nvidia Boost/AMD Game Rate1,717 MHz1,448 MHz1,665 MHz
AMD Boost Rate1,845 MHz1,645 MHzN/A
Memory Capacity4GB GDDR63GB GDDR64GB GDDR5
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps8 Gbps
Memory Bus128-bit96-bit128-bit
Memory Bandwidth224 GBps168 GBps128 GBps
ROPs323232
L2 Cache2MB1.5MB1MB
TDP13010075W
Transistor Count6.4 billion6.4 billion4.7 billion
Die Size158 mm²158 mm²200 mm²

The Radeon RX 5300 has a low power requirement. AMD rates the graphics card with a 100W TBP (total board power), suggesting that it can get away with just a single 6-pin PCIe power connector. The graphics card will be copacetic even inside systems that only have a 350W power supply.

To paint a bigger picture, AMD provided some performance charts on the Radeon RX 5300's product page where the chipmaker pitched the Navi-based graphics card against Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650. However, AMD didn't specify exactly which variant of the GeForce GTX 1650 it used in the comparison. In case you don't recall, Nvidia has put out four different versions of the GeForce GTX 1650.

At any rate, AMD claims that the Radeon RX 5300 performs anywhere from 18.6% to 56.8% faster than the GeForce GTX 1650, depending on the game. The list of results include popular titles, such as Battlefield 5, Monster Hunter World, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. AMD used a mix of high and ultra settings for the tests. The chipmaker didn't explicitly state the resolution, but since the Radeon RX 5300 is aimed at 1080p gaming, we expect that's the resolution used.

The GeForce GTX 1650 launched at $149. Assuming that the Radeon RX 5300 isn't OEM-exclusive, the graphics card should compete in the sub-$150 price range.

Topics
Graphics