AMD Threadripper Pro 3995WX Thinkstation Listed for $18,000: Benchmarks Emerge

Lenovo ThinkStation P620 (Image credit: Lenovo)

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX is one heck of a chip. It recently found itself atop PassMark's leaderboard (as spotted via @TUM_APISAK), leaving heavy hitters, such as the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and EPYC 7702, in the rear view mirror. That makes it all the more exciting that this powerhouse CPU has landed in a new system. But who can actually afford it?

Debuted back in July, the Threadripper Pro series builds upon the success of the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series (codename Castle Peak), while also borrowing a page out of the EPYC 7002-series' (codename Rome) playbook. The Zen 2 Threadripper Pro processors slot into WRX80 motherboards that are armed with the sWRX8 CPU socket.

Essentially, the Pro models share the same core counts as their non-Pro counterparts, albeit at slightly lower clock speeds. AMD has locked the multipliers on the Pro variants, so there's no way to overclock them either. Similar to EPYC offerings, the Threadripper Pro chips support eight memory channels to support up to 2TB of DDR4-3200 RAM and deliver up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

But the Threadripper Pro won't be available on the retail market. The 7nm processors target OEM and system integrators (SI). Lenovo's ThinkStation P620 is one of the first systems to feature the Threadripper Pro 3995WX. Spotted by hardware sleuth @momomo_us, the ThinkStation P620 (30E0004MUS) is up for purchase at Bottom Line Telecommunications with a soul-crushing price tag of $18,090.39. But that's apparently a bargain; the suggested retail price for the ThinkStation P620 is $19,559.00, according to the retailer.

With its 64 CPU cores and 128 threads, the Threadripper Pro 3995WX inside the Lenovo system is the flagship SKU of the Threadripper Pro family. It runs with a 2.7 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock, only 100 MHz lower than the Threadripper 3990X that it just crushed in PassMark. The Threadripper Pro 3995WX scored 88,675 CPU marks over the Threadripper 3990X's 79,746, meaning the Pro variant is up to 11.2% faster.

Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PCIe .40 DRAM TDP Threadripper Pro 3995WX 64 / 128 2.70 / 4.20 256 128 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 280W Threadripper 3990X 64 / 128 2.90 / 4.30 256 88 (72 Usable) Quad DDR4-3200 280W EPYC 7702 64 / 128 2.00 / 3.35 256 128 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 200W EPYC 7742 64 / 128 2.25 / 3.40 256 128 Eight-Channel DDR4-3200 225W

Now it's easier to see why the ThinkStation P620 costs what it costs. In addition to the Threadripper Pro 3995WX, the listed model comes equipped with 128GB of DDR4-3200 ECC memory and a pair of Nvidia's Quadro RTX 6000 GPUs binded together through NVLink. The system's storage is a bit underwhelming though since it only has a single 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD installed. However, the ThinkStation P620 does provide a 10G Gigabit Ethernet port.

The aforementioned model is just one of 48 possible configurations that Bottom Line Telecommunications. The entry-level ThinkStation P620 (30E0003LUS) starts at $2,058.88 and comes equipped with the 12-core Threadripper Pro 3945WX, 16GB of RAM and the 1TB SSD. Bottom Line Telecommunications doesn't list the graphics card inside this model.