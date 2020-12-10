Big, Curved, Fast: AOC Unveils 49-Inch 120Hz Curved Monitor

Just in time for holiday shopping season, AOC this week unveiled its Agon AG493UCX curved gaming display. The super-wide 49-inch monitor boasts with a high resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and is FreeSync Premium Pro certified. In addition, it features a USB-C input and a built-in KVM switch for multiple hosts. But what really strikes attention is its price that is not too high.

The AOC Agon AG493UCX monitor uses a 49-inch VA panel featuring a 1.8-meter radius curvature, a 32:9 aspect ratio, a 5120 x 1440 resolution, a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, 178º/178º vertical/horizontal viewing angles, a 1ms MPRT or 4ms Gray to Gray (GtG) response time, and a variable refresh rate of up to a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology on top.

(Image credit: AOC)

The LCD carries VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge, so it supports at least HDR10 transport, though there is no word about Dolby Vision. As for colors, the display can reproduce 121% of the sRGB, 90% of the DCI-P3, and 90% of the AdobeRGB color spaces.

Since the Agon AG493UCX is primarily a gaming monitor, it supports features primarily aimed at gamers, including a built-in FPS frame counter, a crosshair overlay, three presets for different game genres, and three user customizable presets.

(Image credit: AOC)

The AG493UCX display can connect to up to five hosts using its two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, and one USB-C input (that also supports up to 65W Power Delivery), enough to attach a couple of consoles, a PC, and a laptop that needs power. In addition, the monitor has a triple-port USB 3.1 hub that uses the USB-C input as its upstream port.

(Image credit: AOC)

Despite its gaming nature, the ultra-wide curved Agon AG493UCX can use one of its main features — a 32:9 aspect ratio — to improve productivity when working with two PCs at once. The monitor comes with a built-in KVM switch that allows to use one keyboard/mouse set for both when using them simultaneous in picture-by-picture mode.

Like other higher-end gaming monitors, the new unit from AOC is equipped with a stand that can adjust its tilt and swivel. As an added bonus, the product also has a pair of 5W stereo speakers and a headphone jack.

AOC says that the Agon AG493UCX monitor will be available in Europe already in December. In the UK, the product will cost £899, whereas some stores in mainland Europe are offering it starting at €1,036. The ETA and MSRP of the AG493UCX for the USA is unknown, but based on the recommended price in the UK, it is likely that it will carry a $999 price tag across the Atlantic. Considering the fact that we are talking about a 49-inch curved display with a decent resolution and an up to 120Hz refresh rate, the price is not high at all.