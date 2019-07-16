MacBook Air With a Good Keyboard is on Prime Day Sale (Update: All Gone)

UPDATE July 16, 9:48 a.m.: This lightning deal has hit 100% redemption and is no longer available. You can still sign up for a waitlist, which means you may be able to still get one.

Apple may have recently gotten rid of its only MacBook without a butterfly keyboard: the 2017 MacBook Air. If you want it, act fast, because it's a Lightning Deal for Amazon Prime Day at $699.00, and it's already 50% gone.

This model has a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a pre-retina 1440 x 900 display. It's not the fastest and the display sure isn't the prettiest. But if you don't need a ton of performance and you're a macOS diehard, this may be your last chance to get this model, and on a fire sale.

