Best Prime Day Razer Deals for 2021

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we're keeping an eye out for the best deals on Razer's gaming products, including some of the best gaming laptops, as well as peripherals and other accessories.
While some Prime Day deals come from vendors we've never heard of, Razer is a big name in the gaming space and has landed on our list of the best gaming mice, best gaming keyboards and several others.
For more Prime Day savings, check out our Prime Day live blog and lists of the best Prime Day gaming PC and laptop deals, best Prime Day SSD deals, best Prime Day Monitor Deals, Best Prime Day Dell Gaming deals and the best Prime Day hardware deals overall. Our sister site, TechRadar, has a broader list of Amazon Prime Day deals that includes product categories we don't typically cover such as smart home devices, TVs and phones.
Best Razer Laptop Deals
Razer Blade 15 Base Model: was $1,235, now $949 at Amazon
The Razer Blade 15 Base Model pairs an 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series chip with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for 1080p gaming on the go. This version also has a 120 Hz display.View Deal
Best Razer Keyboard Deals
Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro: was $229, now $179 at Amazon
Our favorite wireless gaming keyboard offers a full-size keyboard with premium ABS doubleshot keycaps, a sleek RGB light show and your choice of linear Yellow or clicky Green switches. It can connect via 2.4-GHz or three different Bluetooth profiles.View Deal
Razer Huntsman TKL Keyboard: was $99, now $75 at Amazon
This tenkeyless, mechanical keyboard features opto-mechanical switches, customizable Chrome lighting and a detachable USB Type-C cable.View Deal
Razer Turret Keyboard & Mouse: was $232, now $189 at Amazon
The Razer Turret is a keyboard and mouse bundle designed for couch gamers. The mechanical keyboard has a slide-out mat for the included mouse so you can game on your lap. Besides PC, it also works on Xbox consoles.View Deal
Razer Huntsman Mini 60%: was $129, now $94 at Amazon
Gamers who want the most space as possible on their desk will appreciate this 60% keyboard, which cuts everything down to the essentials. This model uses Razer's Linear Optical switches, and, of course, is backlit with Chromam RGB.View Deal
Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad: was $79, now $49 at Amazon
This 32-key, programmable keypad is great for assigning macro keys for your favorite games or for media editing programs. There's also a thumbstick and the ability to customize the RGB backlighting.View Deal
Best Razer Mice Deals
Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro: was $129, now $79 at Amazon
Our favorite wireless gaming mouse, the DeathAdder v2 Pro provides up to 20,000 CPI with a top velocity of 650 IPS with a perfect wireless connection, up to 120 hours of battery life and eye-popping RGB.View Deal
Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $37 at Amazon
This sleek, wired mouse has 11 programmable buttons, Chroma RGB lighting and a maximum resolution of 20,000 DPI. It also features an ergonomic shape and speedy mechanical switches.View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Essential Black Mouse: was $27, now $19 at Amazon
Razer's 5-button DeathAdder continues to be one of the most popular gaming mice. It may have been supplanted by the DeathAdder V2, but $20 will get you a capable 6400 dpi sensor and a wired connection. Most people don't need anything more. Nominally a $50 mouse, it normally sells for $27–$30.View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Essential White Mouse: was $27, now $20 at Amazon
This is the same as the above, only in white plastic instead of black. You get the same 6400 dpi sensor and braided cable, and it's a fairly light and precise mouse. The official MSRP is $50, but these normally sell for $27–$30. Take an extra 26% off for Prime Day and you can get this mouse for just $20.View Deal
Razer Viper Mini: was $29.99, now $19.99 @ Amazon
This portable mouse is just 61 grams, with an 8500 DPI optical sensor and a drag-free cord to make moving it around your mouse pad a breeze.View Deal
Best Razer Audio Deals
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Headset: was $59, now $49 at Amazon
This bright green headset comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB DAC and powerful 50mm drivers.View Deal
Razer Seiren X USB Mic: was $79, now $56 at Amazon
This affordable USB microphone is great for podcasting because it features background noise reduction and shock mounts.View Deal