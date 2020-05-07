Bitspower's OLED and RGB-Infused Water Block Cools AMD Threadripper CPUs

If you're running an AMD Threadripper system with a TRX40 chipset and want the ultimate water block to cool your CPU, Bitspower's got a strong contender in the Summit ELX. Standing out here is a handy OLED screen that helps you monitor your CPU temperature or other system data.

The water block will only fit Threadripper CPUs installed in X399 and TRX40 motherboards and requires a custom loop to complement it. The cold plate is made from nickel-plated copper to ensure excellent cooling performance without the risk of corrosion.

The good news is that it comes with G1/4" threads, which is practically an industry standard for mounting water cooling fittings.

Unsurprisingly, the block also comes with addressable-RGB lighting, which is compatible with major lighting ecosystems from various motherboard manufacturers.

Bitspower's website has the Summit ELX TRX40 OLED water block listed for pre-order. The blocks cost 4200 Taiwan dollars (TWD), which translates to about $140.