Best Black Friday Dell XPS Deals: Cheap XPS 13, 15, 17 Laptops and More

Black Friday is almost here and the Dell XPS deals are already starting to roll in across laptops and desktops.

As you can read in our reviews of the Dell XPS 13 , Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 , these are some of the best laptops for productivity and entertainment — all in a slim, svelte design for on-the-go use.

Alongside these portable powerhouses, the relatively niche XPS desktop line hides in the shadows of Dell’s all-in-one systems and Alienware rigs, but these devices are actually one of the cheaper ways to get an RTX 30-series PC from Dell.

One thing is clear: Black Friday is more than just a day now, and Dell is already dropping the price on a ton of XPS systems.

Best Black Friday Dell XPS 13 Deals

Dell XPS 13 (base model): was $949.99, now $685.99 at Dell

This may be a base model Dell XPS 13, but it’s a capable system that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD while keeping that same skinny, stylish chassis we love. View Deal

New Dell XPS 13: was $1,569.99, now $1,293.59 at Dell

Take a dramatic step up from the base model with this newer system with a 16:10 aspect ratio display, Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,719.99, now $1,391.59 at Dell

Go for ultimate versatility with a 2-in-1 version of the XPS 13. Get $328 off this configuration that features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside the 13.4-inch FHD+ touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge. View Deal

Best Black Friday Dell XPS 15 Deals

Dell XPS 15 Touch: was $2,199.99, now $1,763.99 at Dell

Get $436 off this strong configuration of the Dell XPS 15 with a 16:10 UHD touchscreen display, which features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Best Black Friday Dell XPS 17 Deals

Dell XPS 17: was $2,449.99, now $2,106.99 at Dell

This is a portable powerhouse with affordability at $343 off. This XPS 17 comes packed with a 17.3-inch FHD+ screen up top, alongside a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 17 Touch: was $2,849.99, now $2,351.99 at Dell

Pay a couple hundred bucks more and you can get a gorgeous 4K touchscreen, to make the most of that GPU with some hands-on creative work. All-in-all, this leads to a $498 discount. View Deal

Best Black Friday Dell XPS Desktop Deals

Dell XPS Desktop (Intel Core i7, GTX 1660Ti): was $1,249.99, now $1,077.99 at Dell

This configuration of the Dell XPS Desktop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1660Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a storage combo of 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. This is good enough for decent levels of prosumer productivity and gaming on medium settings. View Deal

Dell XPS Desktop (Intel Core i7, RTX 3060): was $1,649.99, now $1,371.99 at Dell

A significant step up from the GTX 1660Ti system, thanks to the RTX 3060 GPU inside with 12GB GDDR6 video memory. The CPU, RAM and storage remains the same. View Deal