Buy an AMD Ryzen CPU & MSI B550 Motherboard to Claim Up To $60 in Steam Credit

Often, you'll find a CPU or GPU bundled with a game or two, but they're not always the games you like. Seemingly, MSI knows this, and will hand you a nice big dollop of Steam Wallet credit if you buy an AMD Ryzen CPU alongside one of the new MSI B550 motherboards -- giving you the freedom of choice you crave.

How much Steam Cash you get exactly depends on the motherboard and CPU combo you opt for, as you can see in the table below.

(Image credit: MSI)

To redeem the deal, all you need to do is register on MSI's website, upload images of your motherboard and CPU's boxes (hilariously, the website notes "Intel Product Color Box," which is undoubtedly a mistake), along with scans of the invoices.

The deal is valid through June 16th till August 31st, so don't go running to the shop till tomorrow at the earliest.

The best part is, because this deal allows you to buy the motherboard and CPU separately rather than in a bundle, we reckon you'll be able to double-dip. It looks like AMD's next CPU bundle will come with Horizon Zero Dawn (we'll have to see when that deal comes to the US, it's already in the UK), so if you're patient and time it right, you can get yourself a lot of added goodies with your next upgrade.

The full details about MSI's B550 promotion are available here.