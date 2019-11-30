The Best Budget Gaming Monitor Is Cheaper Than Ever at $170

(Image credit: Acer)

We’re still reaping the benefits of Black Friday tech deals , and Acer’s XFA240 is joining in the fun. The 24-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080 resolution) display with a 144Hz refresh rate is currently on our best gaming monitors page as our top budget pick and is now on sale for $170 at Amazon .

Acer XFA240 bmjdpr - was $200, now $170 @ Amazon This is our favorite budget monitor out now and was $240 when we reviewed it in September. It's 24 inches with FHD resolution at 144Hz, plus FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility. Nothing we've tested has matched its color accuracy, gaming performance and feature at this price.

In our Acer XFA240 review in September, we loved how accurate it was color-wise before calibration. And just because it’s low-priced doesn't mean it was built on the cheap. We actually found its build quality to be a pro.

With FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility , it’ll fight screen tearing with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards .

Despite its smaller size, at FHD pixel density is still a bit low -- just 92 pixels per inch (ppi), when we prefer around 110 ppi. But we didn’t notice when gaming at 144 frames per second.

You can stay caught up on display discounts as we continue rounding up the best PC monitor Black Friday deals .