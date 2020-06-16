Trending

Corsair One a100 Packs 16-Core AMD Ryzen CPU in a Compact Gaming Desktop

Corsair One a100 gaming desktop PCs also feature liquid cooling.

Corsair One a100

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has finally navigated into AMD waters again. Today, the company listed the Corsair One a100, its first AMD Ryzen-powered gaming PC that hails from the One series.

The new desktop leverages the core-heavy AMD Ryzen 3000-series (Matisse) desktop CPUs. While the Matisse family has many Zen 2 members, Corsair only taps the two fastest models, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 9 3950X

The Ryzen 9 3900X has 12 CPU cores and 24 threads and ticks with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 9 3950X is the flagship 16-core, 32-thread part and checks in with a 3.5 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. The two 7nm processors boast native support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and DDR4-3200 RAM modules.

Corsair One a100 Specs

Corsair is currently offering the One a100 in three different configurations.

Corsair One a100Corsair One a100Corsair One a100
SKUCS-9020012-NACS-9020011-NACS-9020010-NA
CPUAMD Ryzen 9 3950XAMD Ryzen 9 3900XAMD Ryzen 9 3900X
RAMVengeance LPX DDR4-3200 32GB (2 x 16GB)Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 32GB (2 x 16GB)Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 32GB (2 x 16GB)
Graphics CardNvidia GeForce RTX 2080 TiNvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SuperNvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super
Primary StorageCorsair Force MP600 1TBCorsair Force MP600 1TBCorsair Force MP600 500GB
Secondary Storage2TB 5400 RPM 2.5-inch HDD2TB 5400 RPM 2.5-inch HDD2TB 5400 RPM 2.5-inch HDD
Power SupplyCorsair SF600Corsair SF600Corsair SF600
Price$3,999.99$3,599.99$2,999.99

An unidentified Mini-ITX X570 motherboard lives inside the Corsair One a100's compact PC case, which measures 7.9 x 6.8 x 15 inches (200 x 172.5 x 380mm). Being a Corsair-branded product, the gaming PC utilizes the company's own products wherever possible.

The Ryzen 9 3950X model lands with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, a Corsair Force MP600 1TB SSD and a 2.5-inch 5,400 RPM hard drive that's 1TB in size.

On the contrary, the Ryzen 9 3900X model has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super with either a Corsair Force MP600 500GB or 1TB SSD, complemented with the same 1TB 2.5-inch hard drive. 

Regardless of the configuration, the desktop uses liquid cooling to keep the Ryzen processor and Nvidia graphics card at bay. All configurations also come with 32GB (2x 16GB) of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3200 memory. 

The gaming PC's other specifications include a Corsair SF600 80 Plus Gold certified power supply Gigabit Ethernet networking, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. 

The case's front panel supplies two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm combo jack for headphones and microphones and a HDMI 2.0a port. The backside of the case houses three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, three 3.5mm audio jacks and three DisplayPort outputs.

The Ryzen 9 3950X model of the Corsair One a100 retails for $4,000. The configuration with the Ryzen 9 3900X and a 500GB or 1TB SSD costs $3,000 and $3,600 respectively.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • spongiemaster 16 June 2020 16:21
    Why is the pricing so weird? It costs $600 to replace a 500GB NVME with a 1TB NVME and nothing else going from low model to mid model. Then it costs only an additional $400 to replace the 3080 Super with a 3080Ti AND replace the 3900x with a 3950X? The retail price difference between those 2 pairs is about $700 at lowest.
    Reply