Eurocom Tornado F7W Laptop Arrives With i9-9900K, 128GB RAM

Eurocom has taken the wraps off the Tornado F7W, the brand's latest high-end mobile workstation powered by an Intel Core i9-9900K octa-core processor and Nvidia Quadro P5200 graphics.

(Image credit: Eurocom)

The Tornado F7W is a heavy-duty mobile workstation with a black, aluminium alloy exterior and backlit keyboard. It's equipped with a 17.3-inch matte screen, and Eurocom offers two display options. The Full HD (FHD) option ($3,499 / £2,399) features a TN panel (Chi Mei N173HHE-G32) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time and coverage of 94 percent of the NTSC color gamut. The more expensive UHD option ($3,669 / £2,516) employs an IPS panel (AUO B173ZAN01.0 I) with a 60HZ refresh rate, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 100 percent coverage of the Adobe sRGB color gamut and 400 nits of brightness (contrast and brightness for the TN panel were not readily available).

Eurocom touts the Tornado F7W as a fully upgradeable laptop. It features a LGA1151 socket for housing modern desktop processors and a modular Mobile PCI Express Module (MXM) 3.1 design for workstation-grade Quadro graphics cards. The laptop is based on the Intel C246 chipset and, therefore, supports a wide range of Coffee Lake processors, such as the recently launched Intel Core i9-9900K and Core i7-9700K processors, as well as the previous generation of Core 8000-series chips. Processor support extends to the hexa-core Xeon E-2176G and E-2186G parts as well.

(Image credit: Eurocom)

Being a workstation in nature, the Tornado F7W is only available with Nvidia Quadro graphics options. Sorry, gamers. The laptop utilizes MXM 3.1 modules, which are 82 x 105mm in size. Consumers can outfit the Tornado F7W with a Nvidia Quadro P5200, P420 or P3200 graphics card.

Samsung's 16Gb advancement has paved the way for high-density 32GB SO-DIMM modules. Equipped with four DDR4 SO-DIMM memory slots, the Tornado F7W can accommodate up to 128GB of memory with speeds up to 2,666MHz. There is only a handful of laptops on the market that are designed to support ECC (error-correcting code) and non-ECC memory, and the Eurocom's Tornado F7W is one of them.

(Image credit: Eurocom)

The Tornado F7W mobile workstation is equipped with three M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slots and two 2.5-inch SATA III bays, so consumers can have up to five physical drives and scale up to 22TB of storage space. There is support for RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10 configurations with conventional 2.5-inch SSDs and RAID 0, 1 and 5 configurations with NVMe SSDs. The Tornado F7W comes with a Thunderbolt 3.0 port, five USB 3.1 ports, one Mini DisplayPort 1.2 and one HDMI 2.0 port. As a result, the laptop can output video up to four displays for enhanced productivity.

According to Eurocom, the Tornado F7W is also rich in security features. Consumers have access to a Smartcard reader, TPM 2.0 module, fingerprint scanner and BIOS disk encryption for data protection. Eurocom even offers an "anti-hacking package," which basically removes the laptop's webcam, microphone and wireless connectivity.

The Tornado F7W is available for purchase at Eurocom's website. The base configuration starts at $3,499 (£2,399).