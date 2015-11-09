Trending

EVGA Debuts New Line Of 'GQ' 80 PLUS Gold Certified PSUs

EVGA introduced a whole new lineup of power supplies. The GQ series are 80 PLUS Gold certified, SLI and Crossfire ready, semi-modular PSUs, and they're available in 650-, 750-, 850- and 1000-watt variants and are backed by a 5-year warranty.

EVGA's GQ series sounds a bit sophisticated, but perhaps the title consonants of the lineup are intentionally meant to trigger that association of style and sleekness (like its magazine counterpart). These new PSUs appear to be more refined than previous value-oriented EVGA PSU lineups, featuring 100 percent high-quality Japanese capacitors, 135 mm fluid dynamic bearing fans, a single +12V rail and a semi-modular design (the only static plug on the PSU is the 24-pin ATX power connector).

ModelMaximum Output+12V RatingPrice
EVGA GQ 650650 Watts54A$89.99
EVGA GQ 750750 Watts62.4A$119.99
EVGA GQ 850850 Watts70.8A$129.99
EVGA GQ 10001000 Watts83.3A$159.99

EVGA was very deliberate with each model's price point, with these 80 PLUS Gold certified, SLI and Crossfire ready PSUs aimed at other competing brands with a very similar cost-per-watt ratio. Each model sports two CPU power connectors, and a five-year warranty further makes a case that these power supplies could be a great choice for DIY enthusiasts looking for a powerful, yet reliable and affordable PSU.

The EVGA GQ series PSUs are available now from EVGA, Newegg and Amazon.

Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

  • Nuckles_56 10 November 2015 00:07
    Does anyone know who the OEM is and platform this unit is based off?
  • turkey3_scratch 10 November 2015 00:10
    Awesome! Though I am curious why they made it semimodular with the 24-pin ATX power connector. Why not just modular?

    Anyways, I'll be interested to see the quality of things. Hopefully they're like the G2 in quality. Prices are almost the same, too.

    Edit: From a quick search it seems to be made by FSP instead of Superflower. That's just what I read on pcpartpicker, not verified true yet by my word.
  • Sakkura 10 November 2015 00:19
    Jonnyguru review of the 850W model is up. It's FSP, but don't worry, they can do quality when they want to.

    http://www.jonnyguru.com/modules.php?name=NDReviews&op=Story6&reid=451
  • turkey3_scratch 10 November 2015 00:35
    Yep I just finished that review. @Sakkura: What exactly does the rise time effect? You know how it was slow on the 12V rail?
  • WhyFi 10 November 2015 03:36
    Is the street price expected to drop? I hope so, because I'd be otherwise concerned that they're planning to phase out the G2 series, which is better, fully modular and very close in price.
  • turkey3_scratch 10 November 2015 03:47
    Yep, grab your G2s while they last.
  • dstarr3 10 November 2015 04:12
    Glad I picked up a G2 literally last week.
  • dstarr3 10 November 2015 04:13
    Also, seriously, Tom's. Can you PLEASE start disclosing the OEM in articles about PSU announcements? Because the article is just meaningless otherwise.
  • buzznut 10 November 2015 04:20
    That's nice, but I'll stick with my full modular SuperFlower untis. 750 and 1050W, 10 year warranty.
  • WhyFi 10 November 2015 14:50
    16923204 said:
    Yep, grab your G2s while they last.

    Annnnd I see that Amazon just dropped the price of the 750 G2 to $99. Damn, I was planning on picking one up after the holidays, but this may force my hand to make an earlier purchase. Now I need to decide who's not going to get a Christmas present to free up the funds... ;)
