Galax Reveals RTX 2080 and 2070 Super Graphics Cards Dripping in Pink

Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition (Image credit: Galax)

Galax has expanded its Turing-powered arsenal with two unique models. The GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super EX Pink Edition arrive with an attractive theme that's flushed with pink.

The two new graphics cards are identical on the outside. Both are 295mm in length and employ the same dual-slot cooling solution as Galax's other EX models. However, the EX Pink Edition features an all-white PCB underneath the pink shroud. A similarly colored aluminum back plate rounds out the graphics card's design. A pair of 100mm EX-branded cooling fans with translucent fan blades and pink lighting provide the Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super EX Pink Edition with constant cooling.

Galax is touting a maximum airflow of up to 70.1 CFM and air pressure up to 4.31 mmH₂O for its EX fans. Like most modern graphics cards, the EX fans remains inactive during idle and will only spin up when the GPU's temperature exceeds the programmed threshold.

Image 1 of 4 Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition (Image credit: Galax) Image 2 of 4 Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition (Image credit: Galax) Image 3 of 4 Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition (Image credit: Galax) Image 4 of 4 Galax GeForce RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition (Image credit: Galax)

In terms of specifications, Galax's offerings adhere to Nvidia's reference specifications for the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super.The major difference is that Galax ships its graphics card with a generous factory overclock.

The GeForce RTX 2080 Super EX Pink Edition is equipped with a 1,845 MHz boost clock but can be overclocked to 1,860 MHz with a single click through Galax's Xtreme Tuner Plus software. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 2070 Super EX Pink Edition comes with a 1,815 MHz boost clock and can hit 1,830 MHz through the same procedure.

Best graphics cards of 2020

The official GPU Hierarchy

As for display outputs, both EX Pink Edition graphics cards supply three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port (you can see the difference in our DisplayPort vs. HDMI article). They also draw external power from the same combination of a 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Galax recommends a power supply with minimum capacity of 650W.

Galax didn't reveal the availability or pricing for the GeForce RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2070 Super EX Pink Edition. But with those bright colors, we'll be sure to see the cards when they hit shelves.