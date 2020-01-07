iBuyPower's Tiny Mini-ITX Revolt GT3 Looks Aggressively Cute

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

iBuyPower's Revolt 2 has been on the market since 2016, and whilst it has been updated since to include options for more recent hardware, its overall refresh is long overdue. With CES 2020 finally here, it seems iBuyPower thought so too and the company is finally teasing us with its new Revolt GT3 pre-built Mini-ITX system, which takes a step in a completely different direction from its predecessor.

It's one hell of an update, and we have to say it: it looks great! We like the ultra-compact chassis design, complete with the tempered glass panels surrounding all sides of the PC (excluding the rear I/O of course), it just looks crisp.

The interior layout is built around a central spine the runs from the rear to the front of the chassis, one side houses the motherboard and the other the graphics card through a PCI-Express riser cable (similar to how Phanteks did it with the Evolv Shift X). This whole assembly is then suspended inside the case through rubber supports to help dampen vibrations, and then lined with those glass panels.

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

The system itself measures 404 x 165 x 220mm making it one seriously compact ITX case, but the panels themselves can be flipped and mounted to bulge outwards to increase part clearance inside the chassis instead, with each flipped panel making the unit about 10 mm wider, and adding roughly twice that space to the clearance internally.

Our main concern with the design is cooling. Whilst the tempered glass panels are surrounded with aluminum meshing for airflow, it doesn't quite look as adequate as we'd hope, especially for system specs that produce higher amounts of heat than your average build. iBuyPower has already thought about this though, and to solve the problem the top, side, and front panels are also available in fully meshed variants as well. Additionally the top of the chassis can house two optional 120 mm fans too, so that should do the trick for those concerned about internal temps.

(Image credit: iBuyPower)

iBuyPower didn't note exactly which hardware they would sell the system with, but we know that the included SFX PSU will be able to push up to 750 W. On top of that GPUs can be up to 339 mm long, so given that information, chances are we'll be seeing some very high-end builds available in this cute little case. You'll also be able to fit up to two 2.5" hard drives or SSDs if so desired. Making it one of the more exciting desktops we're likely to see this year.

Along with not making specifications available yet, iBuyPower won't say anything on pricing either. What we do know is that the systems will be hitting the market in Q2 2020, so let's have a little patience for this teeny tiny PC.