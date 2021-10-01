Trending

Get $40 off This Intel Core i7-11700K CPU and Get Crysis Remastered Trilogy for Free

By

Save big on the latest Intel Core i7 CPU.

Intel Core i7-11700k
(Image credit: Future)

With the release of Alder Lake looking more and more likely for early next year, Intel’s 11th Generation Core i7 CPU has seen a $40 discount as part of Newegg’s Gametober sale.

Right now, the Intel Core i7-11700K is down to $379.99 after a big price cut, plus it comes with a free Holiday Game Bundle featuring Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Humankind.

Intel Core i7-11700K: was $419.99, now $379.99 at Newegg with code GMETBRWK58
With specs that make it practically as good at gaming as the Core i9-11900K, this chip brings seriously impressive performance for Intel gamers. Packed with integrated graphics, a max boost clock speed of 5 GHz and an 8 core, 16 thread setup with 16MB L3 cache, this is a seriously capable CPU.View Deal

As you can read in our Intel Core i7-11700K review, this CPU offers excellent performance for an 8-core chip. The iGPU is faster, PCIe gen 4 support gives you compatibility with the fastest storage you can buy right now, and performance is solid across gaming and applications.

In our testing, this i7 hit a 165.7 FPS average when playing Far Cry 5, which puts it just behind the bigger i9 sibling’s 168.3 FPS. As for productivity, the 11700K achieved a multi-core performance score of 162.6 (a geomean of Cinebench, POV-ray, vray, Blender, Handbrake and y-cruncher testing). That is just two behind the 164.6 ranking of the 11900K.

Our main critique was its price, which this 10% discount goes some way to resolving. So if you’re in need of a new Intel chip to turbo boost your build, this is a great option to pick up!

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
CPUs
Deal