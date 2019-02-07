Puget Systems Lists Intel Core i9-9990XE Specs, Explores Cooling

Custom system builder Puget Systems has acquired a sample of the still-not-announced, limited edition Intel Core i9-9990XE processor. Matt Bach, the company's Senior Labs Technician, praised the processor's performance but noted that the chip runs hotter than the other X-series offerings.
As previously noted, the Intel Core i9-9990XE is expected to be made available to a handful of OEMs online. According to reports, the processor is to be auctioned online once every quarter. Therefore, the Intel Core i9-9990XE doesn't carry a fixed price tag like your ordinary processor. Official information behind the auction process has been kept on the down low.
Intel Core i9-9900XE Specs Comparison
If the Intel Core i9-9900K and the Intel Core i9-9940X had a love child, the Intel Core i9-9990XE would be it. The Intel Core i9-9990XE is a Skylake processor, which means it's manufactured with Intel's 14nm process node. The processor is said to have 14 cores, 28 threads and 19.25MB of L3 cache at its disposal.
According to Puget Systems' specification sheet, the Intel Core i9-9990XE has a 4GHz base clock, 5.1GHz maximum turbo boost clock and 5GHz all-core boost clock. Running 5GHz on 14 cores is a pretty impressive feat.
Below is a chart comparing i9-9900XE specs listed by Puget Systems and confirmed specs for other 9th generation Intel processors.
|Cores /Threads
|Base / Boost (GHz)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|PCIe 3.0
|DRAM
|TDP
|MSRP/RCP
|Price Per Core
|Core i9-9990XE
|14 / 28
|4.0 / 5.1
|19.25
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|255W
|?
|?
|Core i9-9980XE
|18 / 36
|3.0 / 4.5
|24.75
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|$1979
|$110
|Core i9-9960X
|16 / 32
|3.1 / 4.5
|22
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|$1684
|$105
|Core i9-9940X
|14 / 28
|3.3 / 4.5
|19.25
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|$1387
|$99
|Core i9-9920X
|12 / 24
|3.5 / 4.5
|19.25
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|$1189
|$99
|Core i9-9900X
|10 / 20
|3.5 / 4.5
|19.25
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|$989
|$98.9
|Core i9-9820X
|10 / 20
|3.3 / 4.2
|16.5
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|$889
|$88.9
|Core i9-9800X
|8 / 16
|3.8 / 4.5
|16.5
|44
|Quad DDR4-2666
|165W
|$589
|$73.65
Intel Core i9-9900XE Cooling
Like its other X-series siblings, the Intel Core i9-9990XE comes with support for quad-channel DDR4-2666 memory modules and up to 44 PCIe 3.0 lanes. Despite being just a 14-core part, the processor currently tops the TDP (thermal design power) charts with a 255W rating.
Matt Bach said via Twitter that the company's conventional air coolers weren't able to tame the beast. However, he said he was able to keep the processor's temperature below 90 degrees Celsius (194 degrees Fahrenheit) under full load with the help of a Corsair H80i liquid cooler armed with a pair of Everflow cooling fans in a push/pull configuration.
Bach said Puget Systems will have benchmarks of the Intel Core i9-9990XE up in the next week or two.
Honestly Intel needs to take a deep breath and just chill out and find a way to compete cost wise with AMD. I don't see this CPU selling well at all except in boutique systems.
Even Intel has to obey the laws of thermodynamics.
Obviously an Intel X model, or in this case XE, wasn't create to win price efficiency battles even against Intel's own chips as shown by the price per cores column.
What it does let you do is have a rendering computer and a gaming computer all in one.
The price isn't out yet but you can be sure it will be more than the $1387 for the lower clocked 14 cores model.
Rather the CPU sells well or not is highly subjective depending on what your definition of success is.
Intel is highly aware that they won't sell more i9-9900XE than i5-9600k.
But for the 1% of market that does need/want an i9-9900XE it is available.
Everything on this is mesh.
I understand that. I just feel like they have been making more wrong choices than right ones. I think they need to drop pricing a bit to be more competitive and focus on getting 10nm out so they can finally start to move forward.
Thats just an assumption. People think most of what Intel has released wouldn't exist without Ryzen but the issue with that is that it takes more than just a few months to design a chip and get it ready.
The difference is that the FX-9590 couldn't match anything Intel had out and was launched at $1k, well above where it should have been priced. It also was notoriously difficult to keep at its rated clock speed even with the best cooling and typically would only work well with the most expensive boards.
AMD took more than a few months to come out with Ryzen and so did Intel to counter it. True competition in the market will force Intel to lower prices.