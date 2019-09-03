Lenovo’s GTX 1650-Packing Ideapad L340 Is Just $599 Today

(Image credit: Lenovo)



The sub-$700 gaming laptop is a rare breed, but today Amazon is knocking $200 off the recent price of Lenovo’s Ideapad L340 gamer, marking one of the best budget laptop deals we’ve seen in several months. For $599 ($200 off the recent price), you get a 1.56-inch IPS screen, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1650 (sorry, no ray tracing at this price), and a 9th-gen Core i5-9300H (with four cores, eight threads and a top Boost clock of 4.1GHz). There’s even a reasonably roomy (at this price) 512GB NVMe SSD, making this a well-rounded budget gaming rig.

Tom's Hardware sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Tom's Hardware is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

Don’t expect to play every game (or most modern ones) at max settings on this low-cost gamer, but the GTX 1650 will be able to deliver smooth frame rates on today’s AAA titles at reduced settings. At 4.8 pounds, while certainly not a thin-and-light, the L340 is reasonably portable. And its sleek, basic-black styling doesn’t scream “gamer” while you’re sitting in the library or office, trying to get some work done. If you’re after a decent budget gaming laptop on the cheap, this is a sweet deal. Just make sure you snag one fast, because this Amazon deal is today only. And at this price we wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out before night falls.