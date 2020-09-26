MonsterLabo's "The Beast" Lets You Passively Cool Up To 400W Of Heat

The Beast (Image credit: MonsterLabo)

According to a FanlessTech report, fanless case manufacturer MonsterLabo is gearing up to launch a new ATX case titled "The Beast." The pricing is unknown, but preorders will go up on October 9.

The Beast arrives with dimensions of 450 x 380 x 210 mm. MonsterLabo doesn't specify the exact weight, but it's going to be heavy, for sure. The case's construction includes 2.5mm steel, 6mm aluminum and glass. The appeal behind The Beast is its passive design that allows you to cool both your processor and graphics card. To make this happen, the case incorporates two huge heatsinks, that together amount to a total of 20 copper heat pipes and six copper thermal bridges.

In regards to compatibility, The Beast can house motherboards that span from the mini-ITX to ATX form factors, graphics cards with maximum PCB length up to 290mm and ATX power supplies.

With the passive configuration, The Beast can dissipate up to 400W of heat. MonsterLabo recommends that the processor and graphics card's TDP (thermal design power) don't exceed 150W and 250W, respectively. With the help of two 140mm cooling fans spinning at 500 RPM, The Beast's cooling capacity jumps to 570W. In that case, there's room for cooling a 250W processor and 320W graphics card.

According to MonsterLabo, The Beast can tame Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (codename Ampere) graphics card without hiccups. With active cooling, the case can accommodate SKUs up to the GeForce RTX 3080, which is rated for 320W. We think that the 350W GeForce RTX 3090 is plausible if you pair the case with two decent 140mm cooling fans that have good static pressure.

The Beast has enough space to shelter up to four 3.5-inch hard drives or eight 2.5-inch hard drives or SSDs. As for outputs, the case's front panel offers one headphone jack, one microphone jack, one USB-C port, two USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.