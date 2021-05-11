MSI Introduces New Designs with Tiger Lake, RTX

MSI is getting a new lineup, including some new designs, in sync with Intel launching its Tiger Lake-H processors. While it refreshed recently at CES 2021, this new launch includes more new designs. Some of them will also utilize Nvidia's new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics cards. Pre-orders begin today, and laptops will begin to ship on May 16.

MSI GE76 and GE66 Raider

The GE76 and GE66 Raider have taken the flagship spot. (The latter has long been on our list of the best gaming laptops .) They're the same design, but with 17-inch and 15-inch screens, respectively. Both will go up to an overclockable Intel Core i9-11980HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. At launch, the GE66 will go up to 4K , while the GE76 will only have faster but lower resolution 1080p screens. Higher-resolution screens for the 17-incher will come in May and June.



While the design is the same, including a blue aluminum, MSI said it intends on using more powerful cooling. The Raiders also have FHD webcams and have bumped up to Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 for connectivity.

MSI GE76 Raider MSI GE66 Raider MSI GS76 Stealth CPU Up to Intel Core i9-11980HK Up to Intel Core i9-11980HK Up to Intel Core i9-110900H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6) RAM Up to 32GB at 3,200 MHz Up to 32GB at 3,200 MHz Up to 64GB at 3,200 MHz Storage Up to 1TB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Display 17.3-inches, 1920 x 1080, up to 360Hz (QHD coming late May) 15.6-inch, up to 4K, QHD up to 240 Hz 17.3-inches, up to 4K, FHD up to 300 Hz Networking Killer WiFi 6E AX1675 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.2 Killer WiFi 6E AX1675 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.2 Killer WiFi 6E AX1675 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 99.9 WHr 99.9 WHr 99.9 WHr Starting Price $1,499 $2,299 $1,999

MSI GS76 Stealth

(Image credit: MSI)

We're also seeing a larger version of the existing MSI Stealth. The new GS76 is a 17.3-inch version of the laptop. (We only saw the GS66, the 15.6-incher, at CES, though that is getting upgraded to new parts, too.) It won't get the overclockable processor, but you get RAM going up to 64GB at 3,200 MHz, up to 2TB of SSD storage and the same 99.9 WHr battery as the Raider line. Like the Raider, there will be QHD options coming later in the month.



The new design has top-firing speakers, and MSI says this laptop will have a far more tactile keyboard than the previous 17-inch Stealth, the GS75.

MSI GL66 Pulse and Crosshair

The MSI GL Pulse is a new entry that joins the Crosshair, both of which are intermediate-level gaming laptops. They're largely the same, including metal lids, but the Pulse has some engraved designs where the Crosshair is plainer.



Both the Pulse will start at $959 with a Core i5-11400H and RTX 3050 and go up from there, topping out at $1,799. Both are getting new keyboards with single-zone RGB, and while the more expensive Raider and Stealth will have Gen 4 SSDs, the GL lineup will stay on Gen 3.

MSI GF Katana and Sword

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: MSI)

MSI's most entry-level gaming notebooks are the new Katana and Sword. They're replacing the previous GF Thin line. The two notebooks differ only in color: Katana is black with a red keyboard, while Sword is white with a blue keyboard. These differ from the GL lineup in that they are plastic and have fewer panel options.



Katana starts at $999 with a Core i7-11800H and an RTX 3050 Ti and goes up to $1,449 with a Core i7 and an RTX 3060. The white laptop, Sword has a single $1,099 configuration with a Core i7 and RTX 3050 Ti. Sword has a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display at 144 Hz, while Katana will be at both 15 and 17 inches.

MSI Creator Z16

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: MSI)

MSI is taking another shot at the MacBook Pro crowd with its new Creator Z16. It starts at an eye-watering $2,599 with an Intel Core i7-11800H, an RTX 3060, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The $2,999 configuration bumps up to a Core i9-11900H and 2TB SSD.



The new top-of-the-line creator notebooks are minimalist with a CNC aluminum build. MSI has opted for a 16:10 touch display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and a speed of 120 Hz. It also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, microSD slot. Unlike the Raider, this sports a 720p webcam and a 90 WHr battery.