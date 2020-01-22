New AMD Wraith Prism CPU Cooler Shows up With Six Heat Pipes

New AMD Wraith Prism cooler (Image credit: XFastest)

Update 1/24/2020 12:00pm PT: We reached out to AMD, which tells us these are actually counterfeit coolers. We have more coverage here.

Original Article:

Chinese media outlet XFastest has discovered an enhanced version of AMD's existing Wraith Prism CPU cooler.

AMD exclusively bundles the Wraith Prism with its Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 SKUs, including the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 7 2700X. The current cooler features four copper heat pipes that transfer heat away from the processor. The cooler XFastest spotted has two more heat pipes and, therefore, should significantly help improve heat dissipation.

AMD doesn't officially list the TDP (thermal design power) that the Wraith Prism supports. However, the Ryzen 9 3900X is rated with a 105W TDP, so we can safely assume that the Wraith Prism can handle processors up to 105W without hiccups. With the heat pipe upgrade, the Wraith Prism might even rival some of the budget-friendly aftermarket CPU coolers out there.

(Image credit: XFastest)

The improved Wraith Prism looks practically like a replica of the original if not for the additional heat pipes. As noted by XFastest, the cooler seemingly retains the same measurements, mounting mechanism, RGB lighting and CPU socket support.

Additionally, the revised Wraith Prism is said to feature the same part number (712-000075 Rev: C) as the original, which would make it difficult to tell the two coolers apart unless you open the box. However, it's possible that this is a packaging error, so we can't rule out that the new version will arrive with its own part number.

At this point, it's uncertain if AMD will start silently slipping this new Wraith Prism into Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 boxes or if the chipmaker will sell it separately.