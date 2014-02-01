Raijintek Also Announces RHEA CPU Cooler

Not long ago Raijintek announced its Zelos and Pallos CPU coolers; now it is adding the Rhea CPU cooler to its lineup. This is a budget CPU cooler that should work as an affordable solution for improving upon stock cooling for budget systems.

Rhea is built using three 6 mm U-shaped copper heat pipes that transfer heat to an aluminum fin stack. This heat is then dissipated with the use of a 92 mm fan, which can spin at speeds between 800 RPM and 2200 RPM. At full speed it'll make up to 27.9 dBA of noise. The entire construction measures 93 x 59 x 118 mm, and will work on Intel LGA 1150, LGA 1155, and LGA 1156 sockets.

There was no word on pricing or availability.