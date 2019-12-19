Razer Viper RGB Gaming Mouse With Optical Switches Gets 25% Cheaper

(Image credit: Amazon)

Razer's Viper is an ultralight gaming mouse that comes with an impressive sensor and switches and only hit the market back in August. This here is the wired variant, and as part of the best holiday tech deals it's just seen a price drop from $80 to $60 on Amazon.

The Viper weighs just 69 grams (0.2 pounds), which makes it ideal for fast-paced shooters. The sensor can track your movements at up to 16K DPI, which is tremendously fast, and it's known to be quite a good sensor. It also comes with Razer's Optical mouse switches, which are said to be extra-fast responding. If you're buying this mouse, do it from the combo of the sensor and switches.

With an ambidextrous design and eight programmable buttons, the mouse will be a good fit for all types of hands. The cable is also extra flexible and braided, so you shouldn't notice it catching or dragging all that much.

With it currently selling for its lowest price ever, now's a great time to consider trying your hands at this FPS-ready RGB gaming mouse.