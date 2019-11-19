Get a Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M.2 SSD for Just $150

Samsung 970 EVO 1TB (Image credit: Amazon)

For the past few months, you would normally find the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB SSD for $169.99. However, for a limited time, this SSD can be yours for just $149.99, which equates to roughly to 15 cents per gigabyte. And we haven't even hit the best Black Friday tech deals yet. Considering the drive cost $450 when it came out last spring, this is a good time to invest in an M.2 SSD.

The Samsung 970 EVO 1TB features the brand's own Phoenix SSD controller, 64-layer 3D TLC (triple-level cell) chips and 1TB of LPDDR4 DRAM. The drive flaunts sequential read and write speeds up to 3,400 MBps and 2,500 MBps, respectively. Random performance is rated at 500,000 IOPS reads and 450,000 IOPS writes.

The Samsung 970 EVO 1TB adheres to the conventional M.2 2280 form factor and works best when installed on a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The 1TB model is rated with an endurance of 600 TBW (TeraBytes Written), and Samsung backs it up with a limited five-year warranty.

Samsung bundles the 970 EVO SSD with the Magician software so you can monitor and manage your SSD. The brand also includes Data Migration software so you can clone your current drive over to the SSD effortlessly.

Should You Buy This SSD?

For an in-depth look at this SSD, check out our Samsung 970 EVO SSD review. We found it to offer great performance, software and reliability.

