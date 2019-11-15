Trending

Thermaltake Commander G Series Cases Offer Your Choice of Front Panel

But on the inside they're all the same.

Thermaltake today announced its new Commander G Series addressable RGB (aRGB) PC cases with three distinct looks. While the Commander G31, Commander G32 and Commander G33 each have a different front panel, they're identical in terms of the rest of the chassis and internals.  

Left to right: Commander G31, G32 and G33

The Commander G Series cases are mid-tower ATX with room for up to seven expansion slots. If you have a PCIe riser card, you can also choose to vertically mount your GPU to show it off a little. The chassis itself is built from CPCC steel and comes with a 4mm thick tempered glass panel.

Many cases nowadays have power supply shrouds, Thermaltake has opted for a rather interesting shroud for these cases. The shroud's clearly built to hide all the cables but has a little window right where the PSU is mounted so that you can show off the artwork on the PSU itself.

For cooling, the rear of the case can hold either a 120mm (included) or a 140mm fan, and the top of the chassis doubles those numbers. The front of the case can hold either three 120mm fans, two 140mm fans, or two 200mm fans, and it comes standard with one 200mm RGB fan included.  

PSUs can be up to 160mm long with the hard drive rack installed. Without it, they can be up to 200mm long. Graphics cards are limited to a maximum length of 300mm either way and, if installed vertically, can be no thicker than 45mm. So if you want to install a 2.5-slot GPU, be sure to check how far the cooler expands beyond the board. Intriguingly, Thermaltake also specifies a RAM height restriction of 40mm if you're using a liquid cooling radiator installed at the top exhaust.

At the time of writing, there was no pricing or release date information available, though we suspect the cases won’t be very costly, given their simple construction and use of SPCC steel.

  • chill1221 15 November 2019 18:55
    Three faces to choose from...and not a one holds my blu-ray player :(
  • TCG-CT 15 November 2019 23:39
    I hear that! I can't believe that everyone in the PC ecosystem has ditched their ODDs. I still use my Pioneer regularly, and it fits beautifully into my Stacker 800 behemoth! Although I have been looking for a new case to make the move to liquid cooling, but not without my Pioneer! Is there any new case that supports ODDs???
  • JQB45 16 November 2019 11:10
    TCG-CT said:
    I hear that! I can't believe that everyone in the PC ecosystem has ditched their ODDs. I still use my Pioneer regularly, and it fits beautifully into my Stacker 800 behemoth! Although I have been looking for a new case to make the move to liquid cooling, but not without my Pioneer! Is there any new case that supports ODDs???


    There are many Computer Cases with 5.25" bays. My cheap Corsair 100r has a slot for one. Several other Corsair cases have at least one 5.25" bay. Goto pcpartpicker.com and search for cases. Scroll down to "External 5.25" Bays and move the slider to your desired bay count.

    I got 16 pages worth of results for cases having at least 1, 5.25" bay.
  • TCG-CT 16 November 2019 14:52
    Thank you!
  • Dragonwatcher 17 November 2019 16:07
    Several of the BeQuiet! cases also support at least a single ODD and a few support 2. The Dark Base 900 series for one. My Dark Base Pro 900 supports 2 of them and I have both populated. Like the rest of you I won't own a case that doesn't support at least one ODD.
  • gggplaya 18 November 2019 13:12
    I just wish that someone would put the 5.25 bay on the bottom, in the "basement" of the case. Sure it's not the most convenient placement when your PC is on the floor, but it would clean up the looks and keep all your wires hidden when viewing through the side glass.
  • cvora79 13 December 2019 05:51
    Dont buy those sht cases, no fan speed control built in!!!! If you like 200mm fan @ full speed all the time, then buy it !!!!
  • gggplaya 13 December 2019 13:15
    cvora79 said:
    Dont buy those sht cases, no fan speed control built in!!!! If you like 200mm fan @ full speed all the time, then buy it !!!!

    You don't have fan headers on your motherboard? Fan header should be able to handle two 200mm fan no problem, which are typically about 1/3 amp or 3-4watts each.
  • cvora79 14 December 2019 02:11
    gggplaya said:
    You don't have fan headers on your motherboard? Fan header should be able to handle two 200mm fan no problem, which are typically about 1/3 amp or 3-4watts each.
    Ofc i have fan headers on mobo, but fans provided with case are 6 pin and can be pluged only in provided controller which doesnt have fan speed control integrated in itself, just colour switch!!!! Im not retarded, i build pc over 20 yeras!!!! Just avoid all Thermaltake cases with integrated aRGB controller...They are all the same, lack of basic function FAN RPM control!!!!!

    only solution is to find 12v, ground and tacho wire, cut it before reach controller, solder to 3pin and plug into mobo !!!!! So you pay 120$+ for hobby DIY case !!!!!!!
