Thermaltake's Core V1 Case is Small but Capable

Thermaltake is showcasing its Core V1 Mini-ITX PC, a case that is quite small yet could house a very decent gaming system.
The case measures 267 x 260 x 316 mm. Inside the case you can fit a horizontally-mounted Mini-ITX motherboard, a graphics card up to 255 mm long (or 285 mm in some cases), along with two 3.5" drives and another two 2.5" drives. All of this can be powered by a standard ATX power supply.
For cooling, Thermaltake has given the case support for up to a 200 mm fan up front for air intake and two 80 mm rear exhaust fans. The front of the chassis also supports both 120 mm and 140 mm radiators, and Thermaltake includes a 200 mm fan standard, which spins at up to 800 RPM.
Then there are the side panels. These are symmetrical, and thus can be swapped interchangeably to suit your needs. The top of the case has an acrylic top window. Front I/O connectivity is provided by two USB 3.0 ports and the standard set of HD audio jacks.
There is no exact word on pricing or availability just yet.
I just wish that GPUs manufacturers would make more blower designs for their cards, I really do no want that hot air in such a small chassis coupled with 80mm fans.
Maybe 140mm radiator in from that somehow exhausts air could work.
they could have then moved the motherboard down, made the case a couple centimetres taller, and allow for a bigger exhaust fan. There's not much point having a nice slow, quiet 200mm front fan if you've got 80mm fans struggling to then get rid of the hot air.
Like jbheller, I have reservations about 80mm fan noise. If they could figure in a mount for a single 120 or 140 off the back of the top-back, this would be good.
Also, if someone could come up with a way to incorporate a TV tuner on an ITX motherboard and the complimentary coax connection off the back, it would make for the ultimate compact gaming/HTPC combo. Tablo or Simple.TV (or other varios devices) could cover this for the whole home network if they never did incorporate it, though.
All in all this case seems pretty good, but I'd be curious to see how the drive mounts fit into the design.
Also this case seems to lack any cable management. All your PSU wires are bunched up and stuffed in the front.
...seriously dude? So stick a SSD on the wall. Or on top of the hard drives. Or upside down underneath the motherboard. They don't have moving parts, so there is no reason for them to have to go in regular hard drive slots.
Also, regarding cable management, that's one of the sacrifices you have to make to get very small form factors, unfortunately. I'll admit that this doesn't have much room, and that the photo did not do a good job of cable management, but with a decent PSU with the OEM's shorter cables, it wouldn't be too much of a worry.
It's good to know there won't be any included mounts once two HDDs take up the space in this case though.
From a cable management standpoint, I'm thinking a good 550W or 650W modular would be good in this case with velcro zip ties. It's all about the velcro.
I know you can install the SSD almost anywhere, like velcro tape on to the wings of a Boeing 747. Don't forget to buy extremely long SATA and power cables. But these don't exist, so a call to the factory is required. Just ask them to make one with the length of 25,000 miles or 41,000 kilometers.
Most setup will just have 1 SSD + 1 HDD, so there is no point of even using velcro.