Thermaltake's Core V1 Case is Small but Capable

Thermaltake is showcasing its Core V1 Mini-ITX PC, a case that is quite small yet could house a very decent gaming system.

The case measures 267 x 260 x 316 mm. Inside the case you can fit a horizontally-mounted Mini-ITX motherboard, a graphics card up to 255 mm long (or 285 mm in some cases), along with two 3.5" drives and another two 2.5" drives. All of this can be powered by a standard ATX power supply.

For cooling, Thermaltake has given the case support for up to a 200 mm fan up front for air intake and two 80 mm rear exhaust fans. The front of the chassis also supports both 120 mm and 140 mm radiators, and Thermaltake includes a 200 mm fan standard, which spins at up to 800 RPM.

Then there are the side panels. These are symmetrical, and thus can be swapped interchangeably to suit your needs. The top of the case has an acrylic top window. Front I/O connectivity is provided by two USB 3.0 ports and the standard set of HD audio jacks.

There is no exact word on pricing or availability just yet.

