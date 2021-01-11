Tom's Hardware's Going Live for CES 2021 and You're Invited

Normally, at this time of year, most of the Tom's Hardware staff is in Las Vegas, combing the show floor at CES and going hands-on with the latest technology. Sadly, due to COVID-19, the entire show and adjacent activities have gone virtual. So we're all attending from our homes, but we're inviting you along to join us.

This week, we're doing more than a dozen different live streams with some of today's top tech companies, talking about and demoing their latest products while taking your questions in chat.

All of these Tom's Hardware Live shows will air on YouTube, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch, along with our internal video player. If you're joining from YouTube or Facebook, we'll see your comments live and can address your questions.

Here's a current schedule of Tom's Hardware Live events, along with links to watch / participate in them.

Monday: January 11, 2021

12 pm ET / 9 am PT: Sapphire Technology (YouTube, Facebook)

4 pm ET / 1 pm PT: HyperX (YouTube, Facebook)

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT: Thermaltake (YouTube, Facebook)

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT: HP (YouTube, Facebook)

7 pm ET / 4 pm PT: Intel (YouTube, Facebook)

Tuesday: January 12, 2021

2 pm ET / 11 am PT: Acer (YouTube, Facebook)

3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT: Lenovo (YouTube, Facebook)

4 pm ET / 1 pm PT: Asus Graphics Team (YouTube, Facebook)

5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT: Dell (YouTube, Facebook)

Wednesday: January 13th, 2021