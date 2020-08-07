Viotek SUW49DA, A Budget Samsung Oddysey G9?

If you're in the market for a super-ultrawide monitor, then you've probably run into Samsung's new Oddysey G9. But, its $1700 price tag is a bit much to swallow, and if you're willing to make a few sacrifices on the spec sheet, Viotek has an alternative that might just work: the SUW49DA.

This display comes in as a huge 49-inch super-ultrawide, packing a 5120 by 1440p resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel is also curved at 1800R, which is much appreciated on a format such as this.

The panel is based on VA technology, and it comes with a rated 3000:1 static contrast ratio, further helped with HDR400 support. For gamers, the display supports Freesync and is G-sync ready with a minimum refresh rate of 48 Hz, up to its 120 Hz maximum refresh rate.

Color coverage is also good at 121 percent of the sRGB space, 92 percent of AdobeRGB, and 90 percent of DCI-P3.

Connectivity is handled by two HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

Pricing is set at $1088 MSRP, but the display is available immediately at Amazon for $980, and it comes with a neat 3-year zero-tolerance dead pixel warranty.