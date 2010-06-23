The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Cooler Express Installation, By-The-Book
The Cooler Express CPU chiller comes with an installation guide that’s intended for sockets that either don’t have a rear support plate, or in the case of AMD, have had the factory support plate removed. FrozenCPU.com-supplied LGA 1366-compatible hardware substitutes in for the original pieces.
Four mounting screws thread through the back plate, with four plastic spacers added to prevent crushing of the included insulation sheets. These spacers probably aren’t long enough to fully serve their purpose when installed over the socket support plates of LGA 1156 and LGA 1366 interfaces, but we made no changes here.
A thick piece of insulating foam is then placed over the support plate, following by a heating element. The heating element prevents condensation from forming on the back side of the motherboard when the CPU chiller cools the socket.
The instructions said nothing about adding another sheet of insulation, but the unit was designed to be mounted over a flat surface. We cut an additional piece of thin foam to fit around the socket’s original support plate, closing the gap between the motherboard and the original insulation sheet.
The cooler’s support plate screws are then inserted through the motherboard’s original CPU cooler mounting holes. Four nuts secure this support assembly, using plastic washers to prevent motherboard scratches and related circuit damage.
Did you mean Corsair?
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i3-gaming,2588.html
For the CPU to become the choking point, you need the GPU to be extremely powerful. Tom's Hardware formerly used unrealistic tests like Half Life 2 at 640x480 just to prove the CPU performance difference in games, but the fact that nobody used those settings eventually lead to the discontinuation of that testing method.
back to the arcitle, very interesting, and extremely expensive to even consider doing something like this.
Add in the cost and time required to set this type of thing up as well as coating the MB ... lol, I don't even want to think about actually trying to go this extreme.
Water is good for me, and if I want extreme, I will wait till winter and throw my radiator out the window while its freezing outside and pump antifreeze through it lol.
liquidsnake718Nope coolmaster has a whole line of PSU's... He's right, CMPSU-850HX is a Cosair model. Cooler Master does have some decent 850W power supplies though, I have one sitting in my liquid cooling bench station.