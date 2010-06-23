The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Cooler Express Installation, By-The-Book

The Cooler Express CPU chiller comes with an installation guide that’s intended for sockets that either don’t have a rear support plate, or in the case of AMD, have had the factory support plate removed. FrozenCPU.com-supplied LGA 1366-compatible hardware substitutes in for the original pieces.

Four mounting screws thread through the back plate, with four plastic spacers added to prevent crushing of the included insulation sheets. These spacers probably aren’t long enough to fully serve their purpose when installed over the socket support plates of LGA 1156 and LGA 1366 interfaces, but we made no changes here.

A thick piece of insulating foam is then placed over the support plate, following by a heating element. The heating element prevents condensation from forming on the back side of the motherboard when the CPU chiller cools the socket.

The instructions said nothing about adding another sheet of insulation, but the unit was designed to be mounted over a flat surface. We cut an additional piece of thin foam to fit around the socket’s original support plate, closing the gap between the motherboard and the original insulation sheet.

The cooler’s support plate screws are then inserted through the motherboard’s original CPU cooler mounting holes. Four nuts secure this support assembly, using plastic washers to prevent motherboard scratches and related circuit damage.