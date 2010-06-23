The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Just Add...Water?
Somewhere between the previous page and this page we brushed a layer of Zalman’s ZM-STG1 thermal grease onto the top of our CPU.
Four springs fit over the support assembly’s screws, sliding into recesses on the mounting block. These are topped by four more plastic washers.
Four nuts compress the mounting springs, allowing the unit to self-center the evaporator’s pressure against the CPU.
The Cooler Express manual reminds us that it’s important to dry the motherboard at the end of every day. Hoping to get through a day’s testing before enough water accumulated to short-circuit our CPU or motherboard, we fired the system up and began testing. Around four hours passed before the system started throwing wild errors.
Several of the processor’s contacts were darkened, but the system still worked. We obviously needed to take greater precautions than those recommended by the installation guide.
For the CPU to become the choking point, you need the GPU to be extremely powerful. Tom's Hardware formerly used unrealistic tests like Half Life 2 at 640x480 just to prove the CPU performance difference in games, but the fact that nobody used those settings eventually lead to the discontinuation of that testing method.
back to the arcitle, very interesting, and extremely expensive to even consider doing something like this.
Add in the cost and time required to set this type of thing up as well as coating the MB ... lol, I don't even want to think about actually trying to go this extreme.
Water is good for me, and if I want extreme, I will wait till winter and throw my radiator out the window while its freezing outside and pump antifreeze through it lol.
liquidsnake718Nope coolmaster has a whole line of PSU's... He's right, CMPSU-850HX is a Cosair model. Cooler Master does have some decent 850W power supplies though, I have one sitting in my liquid cooling bench station.