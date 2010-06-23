The 5 GHz, Six-Core Project: Core i7-980X Gets Chilly

Just Add...Water?

Somewhere between the previous page and this page we brushed a layer of Zalman’s ZM-STG1 thermal grease onto the top of our CPU.

Four springs fit over the support assembly’s screws, sliding into recesses on the mounting block. These are topped by four more plastic washers.

Four nuts compress the mounting springs, allowing the unit to self-center the evaporator’s pressure against the CPU.

The Cooler Express manual reminds us that it’s important to dry the motherboard at the end of every day. Hoping to get through a day’s testing before enough water accumulated to short-circuit our CPU or motherboard, we fired the system up and began testing. Around four hours passed before the system started throwing wild errors.

Several of the processor’s contacts were darkened, but the system still worked. We obviously needed to take greater precautions than those recommended by the installation guide.