AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm
More interested in playable frame rates, we dialed WoW back to the Good quality preset.
The result is relatively smooth performance all the way through 1920x1080 on AMD’s A10-5800K (running a full 25% faster than A8-3850, mind you).
Throughout testing, even the A8-5600K’s less powerful Radeon HD 7560D manages to beat the currently-available -3850 with Radeon HD 6550D graphics.
Well at least in gaming
really the question is what gpus are able to hybrid crossfire with it. the information was never public. not all amd gpus will hybrid crossfire with it.
Once they are pitted against each other, that will be A TRUE measure of the APU Trinity's marketability
i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?