AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim is somewhat of an enigma. It’s not a very graphically-demanding game, but it does express a propensity for fast processors. We’re only using the Medium quality preset here. But it’s really only at 1280x720 where the game is smooth enough to be considered playable—and that’s only counting the two higher-end Trinity-based APUs.
Stepping down to the Low quality setting yields significantly higher frame rates. That’s what I used in the Intel Core i7-3770K review. After that piece, though, I decided that it’s simply not worth sacrificing all semblance of quality just to get decent performance. Personally, if I can’t play a game and have it look decent, it’s time to upgrade. In this title, you might want to consider something discrete.
