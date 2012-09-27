Trending

AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is somewhat of an enigma. It’s not a very graphically-demanding game, but it does express a propensity for fast processors. We’re only using the Medium quality preset here. But it’s really only at 1280x720 where the game is smooth enough to be considered playable—and that’s only counting the two higher-end Trinity-based APUs.

Stepping down to the Low quality setting yields significantly higher frame rates. That’s what I used in the Intel Core i7-3770K review. After that piece, though, I decided that it’s simply not worth sacrificing all semblance of quality just to get decent performance. Personally, if I can’t play a game and have it look decent, it’s time to upgrade. In this title, you might want to consider something discrete.

  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:26
    Nice scoop, Chris!
  • Youngmind 14 June 2012 11:38
    This is so exciting! AMD is probably going to dominate the lower-end and give the poor gamers like me more bang-for-buck as their IGP get better and better :)!
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:42
    depending on how its priced, its a really nice alternative for bare budget gaming that opens up a quad core as well
  • 14 June 2012 11:45
    I can't WAIT for this, HAIL AMD!!!!
  • 14 June 2012 11:48
    So this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???
    Well at least in gaming
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:53
    JiggerByteSo this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???Well at least in gaming
    really the question is what gpus are able to hybrid crossfire with it. the information was never public. not all amd gpus will hybrid crossfire with it.
  • 14 June 2012 11:54
    Well, where are the Ivy/Sandy i5's and i3's???

    Once they are pitted against each other, that will be A TRUE measure of the APU Trinity's marketability
  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:56
    in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?

    i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?
  • cangelini 14 June 2012 11:57
    mayankleoboy1in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?Good question--I'll take a look for you.
  • monkeymonk 14 June 2012 12:00
    This is awesome. Glad to hear pile driver is making improvements.
