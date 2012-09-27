AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: Diablo III
I’ve been playing a little too much Diablo, so it’s pretty easy to take an Inferno-geared Wizard into Normal mode and steam roll a benchmark run of my own creation.
The experience wasn’t enjoyable at 1920x1080 on any APU. The minimum frame rate dips are just too low. Playing at 1680x1050 was a little more viable. However, I had to turn everything down to Low quality just to average more than 40 FPS on the A10-5800K. Although that’s 16% faster than A8-3850, it’s really only at 1280x720 where performance is truly fluid.
At a suitably-low resolution, you’re getting as much as 30% more performance from A10-5800K than A8-3850. Surely, that’d be quite a bit of fun in an HTPC. Though, again, you’d find me using Dual Graphics, at least, if gaming alacrity was really a requirement.
