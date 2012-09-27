AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
Although it comes equipped with fewer shaders than the Llano-based A8-3850, AMD’s upcoming A10-5800K appears to serve up superior performance as a result of its more utilizable (hey, that’s actually a word) architecture and higher operating frequencies. Our early estimate grants the beefiest Trinity-based chip a 20% advantage in 3DMark 11.
The A8-5600K, on the other hand, is almost exactly as fast as the A8-3850, which might be a little disappointing for anyone assuming the step from A8-3850 to A8-5600K should yield better performance.
Expectedly, the A6 trails behind a ways. And although I hate to drag Ivy Bridge into this mainstream match-up between AMD APUs, in referencing back to my Core i7-3770K launch coverage, I did notice that my A8-3850 result was just one point away from the one I generated for today’s piece. More interesting, HD Graphics 4000 scored 769 points in the suite test. That’s lower than the dual-core A6.
At least from the standpoint of graphics performance, AMD seems to be in a good place.
