Trending

AMD Trinity On The Desktop: A10, A8, And A6 Get Benchmarked!

By

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

Although it comes equipped with fewer shaders than the Llano-based A8-3850, AMD’s upcoming A10-5800K appears to serve up superior performance as a result of its more utilizable (hey, that’s actually a word) architecture and higher operating frequencies. Our early estimate grants the beefiest Trinity-based chip a 20% advantage in 3DMark 11.

The A8-5600K, on the other hand, is almost exactly as fast as the A8-3850, which might be a little disappointing for anyone assuming the step from A8-3850 to A8-5600K should yield better performance.

Expectedly, the A6 trails behind a ways. And although I hate to drag Ivy Bridge into this mainstream match-up between AMD APUs, in referencing back to my Core i7-3770K launch coverage, I did notice that my A8-3850 result was just one point away from the one I generated for today’s piece. More interesting, HD Graphics 4000 scored 769 points in the suite test. That’s lower than the dual-core A6.

At least from the standpoint of graphics performance, AMD seems to be in a good place.

237 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:26
    Nice scoop, Chris!
    Reply
  • Youngmind 14 June 2012 11:38
    This is so exciting! AMD is probably going to dominate the lower-end and give the poor gamers like me more bang-for-buck as their IGP get better and better :)!
    Reply
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:42
    depending on how its priced, its a really nice alternative for bare budget gaming that opens up a quad core as well
    Reply
  • 14 June 2012 11:45
    I can't WAIT for this, HAIL AMD!!!!
    Reply
  • 14 June 2012 11:48
    So this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???
    Well at least in gaming
    Reply
  • dudewitbow 14 June 2012 11:53
    JiggerByteSo this means that a 'Crossfired' Trinity APU would beat ANY similarly-priced Intel (CPU+discrete GPU) ???Well at least in gaming
    really the question is what gpus are able to hybrid crossfire with it. the information was never public. not all amd gpus will hybrid crossfire with it.
    Reply
  • 14 June 2012 11:54
    Well, where are the Ivy/Sandy i5's and i3's???

    Once they are pitted against each other, that will be A TRUE measure of the APU Trinity's marketability
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 14 June 2012 11:56
    in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?

    i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?
    Reply
  • cangelini 14 June 2012 11:57
    mayankleoboy1in the OpenCL Winzip benchmark, when openCL is enabled the workload is done only by the iGPU or the CPU as well ?i mean what is the processor usage during the benchmark ? are all CPU cores used? or only one?Good question--I'll take a look for you.
    Reply
  • monkeymonk 14 June 2012 12:00
    This is awesome. Glad to hear pile driver is making improvements.
    Reply