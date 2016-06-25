Acer Predator XB271HK 27-inch UHD G-Sync Monitor Review

Acer Predator XB271HK deals 427 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Acer Predator XB271HUAbmiprz... Amazon Prime £559 View Up to 25% off PC Monitors including LG, Acer and Samsung ACER Predator XB271HK 4K... Currys PC World £729 £699 View Reduced Price Acer Predator XB271HK 27"... Laptops Direct £719.98 View Acer 27" Predator XB271HK 4K... Scan £759.98 View Show More Deals

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

The biggest effect of the gamma and contrast errors we discovered is shown here in the gamut and luminance charts. In the top CIE graph you can see that the 100-percent saturation targets are almost spot-on but the lower levels, 40-80 percent, are over-saturated. Because most content relies on these mid-tones for a natural representation, you might see some loss of detail and shades that appear unnatural. Fortunately simple adjustments can take care of these errors.

We’re still seeing slight over-saturations in red and blue but the errors are so small that they fall below the 3dE threshold. Color luminance is also within a hair’s breadth of perfect. We’ve seen professional displays that can’t generate a chart this good. The XB271HK has seriously good color.

Now we return to the comparison group.

The top four displays are exceptionally accurate when compared to gaming monitors as a whole. It seems that premium Ultra HD panels like this have received a little more attention in their design and manufacture. It should be noted however that the fourth-place AOC U2879VF is priced well below the rest of the screens here.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Slight over-saturation of all three primary colors results in a little bonus gamut volume. This has a positive impact on image quality because it adds a bit more punch without going too far. Since lower saturation targets are also a little over, color remains balanced and no picture detail is lost.