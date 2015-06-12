Acer XG270HU 27-inch FreeSync Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

The XG270HU is all about slimness and light weight. Unfortunately that extends to its carton, which in our opinion is too small for the contents. Our sample arrived unscathed but we suggest mail-order buyers check their shipments carefully for damage. Included in the box is a generous complement of video cables, covering HDMI, DVI and DisplayPort. You also get a stereo audio cable and an external power brick that's smaller and lighter than most. A CD and quick-start guide round out the accessory bundle.

Product 360

The XG270HU is a bezel-free design, though it's not quite frameless. The image is surrounded by a thin eight-millimeter border that is invisible when the panel is off. Across the bottom is a somewhat wider plastic strip measuring 24mm wide. If you plan to set up two or three of these things side-by-side, expect a small gap in the image. We’ve read some complaints online about the trim’s bright red color. It’s actually more of a medium copper and looks much better in person than in photos.

The base snaps on after you bolt on a small upright. Once assembled, the only adjustment available is tilt. The whole display is a bit wobbly in practice. Still, it seems reasonably well-made. The entire package weighs only eight-and-a-half pounds, so portability is a definite option.

The anti-glare layer is of average clarity. Some grain is visible if you sit very close. From a normal viewing distance, however, we had no trouble making out small text in Windows (and we didn’t have to resort to font scaling).

The controls are small keys that face downward at the bottom-right of the panel. They work with a satisfying click. Small icons pop up to indicate their functions while navigating the OSD. The only label visible from the front is a small power symbol accompanied by a tiny blue LED.

You can’t see them in the photo, but along the bottom are two small speaker grills. With two watts of power and down-firing configuration, they’re good for system sounds at best. Gaming should be enjoyed with an external audio system or a pair of headphones.

Even with the power bulge, Acer's XG270HU is only 1.6 inches thick. The base occupies a small footprint, which is fine given the panel’s light weight. If you’re looking for the USB ports, there aren’t any.

The back is covered by a smooth unbroken cover that does not reflect light. The only visible feature besides rear-facing inputs is the silk-screened Acer logo. There is no apparent ventilation. Fortunately, the panel doesn’t run hot, mostly thanks to its external power supply. There is no VESA mount either, so you’re stuck with the included base assembly.

Video inputs are all-digital and include DVI, DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity. The HDMI port is version 2.0-compatible, which means it supports QHD resolution at 60Hz. A refresh of 144Hz is supported on the DVI and DisplayPort inputs. And of course, FreeSync only works over DisplayPort.