AIO DRN-STN Review: A Gaming All-In-One With A 120 Hz Display

The AIO Drone Station is a combination chassis and 120 Hz FHD display, ready to take your choice of ATX motherboard, CPU, graphics cards, storage, and power supply. We'd stop short of calling it portable, but appreciate the appeal of a fast all-in-one PC.

A Gaming All-In-One: The World’s First…What?

A company called “All In One Corporation”, with a product line filled primarily with cases not designed for all-in-ones, claims to have the first gaming-oriented all-in-one PC. Throwing the word game around eliminates ruggedized ATX workstations, though we’ve seen private sellers try to push those designs into the gaming space.

This system isn't even a PC, though. It's a chassis. So, perhaps a more accurate description would be the “World’s First Purpose-Built, Mass-Production, ATX-Compatible, AIO Gaming Case”. Accuracy requires wordiness.

Marketing aside, the convenience of a case with an integrated, well-protected screen is undeniable. The DRN-STN arrives wrapped in plastic, with a replaceable monitor cover strapped around the back. We recommend taking the unit outside before removing its plastic bag; all of the plastic molding and paint curing fumes are packed within.

The rigid foam cover is both replaceable and destructible. Take care of it; it's designed to protect the monitor as you transport the complete system between gaming events.

The name “Drone Station” appears well-suited to seagoing "drones" (USVs, UUVs) , as the outer casing evokes some marine ARPA displays. It’s also reminiscent of certain arcade game cabinets though, and it is intended to house gaming hardware.

Three lighted buttons on the lower-left corner control the integrated display, standing out above a pair of three-speed fan controllers and two USB 2.0 ports.

The right-bottom corner has lighted power and reset buttons, headset jacks, and a pair of USB 3.0 ports.

48 Comments
  • blackmagnum 17 February 2014 08:10
    What does this retro looking gaming box have over an established gaming notebook say an Alienware or Asus? Thanks for the choice though.
  Crashman 17 February 2014 08:15
    12698017 said:
    What does this retro looking gaming box have over an established gaming notebook say an Alienware or Asus? Thanks for the choice though.
    Up to 20x the graphics power and 2x the CPU performance? I guess it depends on what you plan to do with all that extra space.

    I also didn't get a chance to note in the article that "Full Sized" power supply means PS/2 form factor (and extended versions thereof). ATX power standard does not include a form factor, because form factors designate "form". This is, in spite of what Yahoo Answers might tell you. So "Full ATX" is a misnomer concerning power supplies.

  • Xsolarise 17 February 2014 08:53
    This is just a stupid and ugly..
  • bloody llama 17 February 2014 08:57
    The internal case appears to be made by NZXT. The 3.5" rails and the PCI toolless latch are exactly the same as my NZXT case from 2005.
    Reply
  Crashman 17 February 2014 09:05
    12698206 said:
    The internal case appears to be made by NZXT. The 3.5" rails and the PCI toolless latch are exactly the same as my NZXT case from 2005.
    NZXT doesn't manufacture its own cases though, or at least it didn't in 2005 :)
  • The_Trutherizer 17 February 2014 10:14
    I'd give it 2 foldout screens for eyefinity.
  • Marcopolo123 17 February 2014 10:18
    reminds me of fallout
  • Nossy 17 February 2014 14:10
    wow,..$700 for a case, and people are complaining about a $700 video card? WTF are people smoking these days?
  • Au_equus 17 February 2014 14:28
    Is it oversimplification to say that the system looks like a monitor and a case held together by a shroud? I agree with Trutherizer, especially at that price, but, to go a little bit further, it needs a docking station for a keyboard and mouse.
  • huilun02 17 February 2014 14:29
    Because hauling what seems to be a CRT monitor makes you a more popular guy.
