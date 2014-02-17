Trending

AIO DRN-STN Review: A Gaming All-In-One With A 120 Hz Display

The AIO Drone Station is a combination chassis and 120 Hz FHD display, ready to take your choice of ATX motherboard, CPU, graphics cards, storage, and power supply. We'd stop short of calling it portable, but appreciate the appeal of a fast all-in-one PC.

ATX Chassis Features

The DRN-STN’s internal ATX chassis is barely tall enough to fit an ATX motherboard and full-sized power supply.

Matching four-drive cages are attached to top and bottom panels, with roughly 1.4” of space between them and front-panel fan mounts. Since the mounts are located directly behind the outer casing’s intake fans, some builders may opt to install a dual-fan radiator there. The tanks of many closed-loop liquid coolers are small enough to clear the upper cage and base panel, though the removal of a single rivet just below the case’s lower fan may be required.

Two of the DRN-STN’s eight 120 mm fans are located inside its internal chassis; they connect to motherboard headers rather than the housing’s controllers. The fans are installed as an intake on the left and exhaust on the right, matching the configuration of the outer housing’s side fans. The top panel also supports 140 mm fans, though hole spacing and clearance issues prevent the use of a radiator there.

The ATX chassis' lower panel supports a single 2.5” drive on the inside and two 5.25” adapter brackets on the outside. It has no intake vent for the power supply, but the power supply can be flipped over to draw air from inside the enclosure.

Our mounting kit didn’t include the 5.25” external drive brackets, though that appears to be an oversight since they were included with the unit tested by our German colleagues. This is how their installation appeared:

AIO Corporation was eager to remedy the situation, sending a pair of replacement brackets right after the conclusion of our tests. Though they're the same shape as those used in the above installation, the color has changed from silver to black.

48 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 17 February 2014 08:10
    What does this retro looking gaming box have over an established gaming notebook say an Alienware or Asus? Thanks for the choice though.
  • Crashman 17 February 2014 08:15
    Up to 20x the graphics power and 2x the CPU performance? I guess it depends on what you plan to do with all that extra space.

    I also didn't get a chance to note in the article that "Full Sized" power supply means PS/2 form factor (and extended versions thereof). ATX power standard does not include a form factor, because form factors designate "form". This is, in spite of what Yahoo Answers might tell you. So "Full ATX" is a misnomer concerning power supplies.

  • Xsolarise 17 February 2014 08:53
    This is just a stupid and ugly..
  • bloody llama 17 February 2014 08:57
    The internal case appears to be made by NZXT. The 3.5" rails and the PCI toolless latch are exactly the same as my NZXT case from 2005.
  • Crashman 17 February 2014 09:05
    NZXT doesn't manufacture its own cases though, or at least it didn't in 2005 :)
  • The_Trutherizer 17 February 2014 10:14
    I'd give it 2 foldout screens for eyefinity.
  • Marcopolo123 17 February 2014 10:18
    reminds me of fallout
  • Nossy 17 February 2014 14:10
    wow,..$700 for a case, and people are complaining about a $700 video card? WTF are people smoking these days?
  • Au_equus 17 February 2014 14:28
    Is it oversimplification to say that the system looks like a monitor and a case held together by a shroud? I agree with Trutherizer, especially at that price, but, to go a little bit further, it needs a docking station for a keyboard and mouse.
  • huilun02 17 February 2014 14:29
    Because hauling what seems to be a CRT monitor makes you a more popular guy.
