AIO DRN-STN Review: A Gaming All-In-One With A 120 Hz Display

ATX Chassis Features

The DRN-STN’s internal ATX chassis is barely tall enough to fit an ATX motherboard and full-sized power supply.

Matching four-drive cages are attached to top and bottom panels, with roughly 1.4” of space between them and front-panel fan mounts. Since the mounts are located directly behind the outer casing’s intake fans, some builders may opt to install a dual-fan radiator there. The tanks of many closed-loop liquid coolers are small enough to clear the upper cage and base panel, though the removal of a single rivet just below the case’s lower fan may be required.

Two of the DRN-STN’s eight 120 mm fans are located inside its internal chassis; they connect to motherboard headers rather than the housing’s controllers. The fans are installed as an intake on the left and exhaust on the right, matching the configuration of the outer housing’s side fans. The top panel also supports 140 mm fans, though hole spacing and clearance issues prevent the use of a radiator there.

The ATX chassis' lower panel supports a single 2.5” drive on the inside and two 5.25” adapter brackets on the outside. It has no intake vent for the power supply, but the power supply can be flipped over to draw air from inside the enclosure.

Our mounting kit didn’t include the 5.25” external drive brackets, though that appears to be an oversight since they were included with the unit tested by our German colleagues. This is how their installation appeared:

AIO Corporation was eager to remedy the situation, sending a pair of replacement brackets right after the conclusion of our tests. Though they're the same shape as those used in the above installation, the color has changed from silver to black.