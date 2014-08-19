AMD A10-7800 APU Review: Kaveri Hits the Efficiency Sweet Spot

How We Tested AMD's A10-7800

While we adapted our graphics card test setup for the APU tests, the equipment didn't change. The HAMEG HZO 3054 (Rohde & Schwarz) is the core instrument, a fast four-channel DSO that can be remote-controlled via Ethernet and store up to 60,000 samples per channel.

We run the 12 V wires of the eight-pin (2 x four-pin) CPU power cable through a current probe, as shown in the left picture below, and also the 24-pin cable's 12 V wires (on the right). That makes four HAMEG HZO50 probes to measure the current without having to insert a series resistor into any cable. Simultaneously, each rail’s voltage is fed into a HAMEG HMC8012, which also has the deep storage and remote control options installed.

In order to tame the massive amount of data, we use a custom program and Excel. A measurement takes a full minute, and the sampling interval is 10 ms, which results in 6000 samples. Shrinking the sampling interval further wouldn't yield a tangible benefit, and would instead drown us in test data.

Unsurprisingly, at less than 100 W power draw, platform-oriented benchmarking isn't as wild as some of the graphics card-based results we've seen, and the motherboard doesn’t impose massive load spikes on the PSU. But there are still a few noteworthy observations.

As a preview to the following pages, let’s look at the motherboard's power draw in one second:

Test Setup and Test Equipment: