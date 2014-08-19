AMD A10-7800 APU Review: Kaveri Hits the Efficiency Sweet Spot

Power Draw: Comparing the Logs

The following diagrams illustrate the A10-7800's power consumption in three different scenarios. They're mostly intended for experts and hardware enthusiasts, and we didn’t want to clutter the story with a data overload. Still, such a detailed power analysis, which tracks all rails simultaneously, is a rare treat that can be only achieved with a sophisticated arrangement of expensive test equipment.

Power Draw at Idle

Power Draw during Gaming

Power Draw during a Stress Test