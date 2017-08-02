AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB Review

Vulkan/OpenGL 4.5 Gaming Performance

Vulkan/OpenGL 4.5 With Doom In Windowed Mode

When it comes to testing Doom’s performance, the Vulkan vs. OpenGL comparison is an interesting one. Unfortunately, the Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update causes headaches when it comes to generating reliable measurements in this game. Neither OCAT nor the various PresentMon versions work as we'd expect. That's not to say they don't generate data. Rather, what we record is often quite different from our subjective impressions in-game.

Forgoing exclusive full-screen mode and instead running Doom in windowed mode is a common workaround. Going this route makes the results match what we actually experience, and the performance hit is small enough to write off.

The Radeon Vega FE doesn’t do particularly well, though. It barely beats AMD's Radeon R9 Fury X, suggesting the outcome isn't related to our use of windowed mode. Otherwise, a familiar order emerges, with AMD’s new card ending up between the GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070.

Frame rate over time paints a similar picture. Nvidia’s Quadro P6000 and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti lead the field by a wide margin.

The performance difference between GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and the GeForce GTX 1080 amounts to approximately 24 percent. This increases to 32 percent when we compare AMD's Radeon Vega FE instead. A simple clock rate bump won't improve RX Vega 64's fate, we're afraid. AMD is going to have to work some driver magic in time for its August 14th launch.

Frame times are up next. Apart from somewhat longer rendering times, all of the graphics cards look okay. However, AMD’s Radeon RX 480 just can’t keep up.

The bar graph helps us reach a similar conclusion:

Our frame time variance chart shows the Radeon Vega FE leading. Now that's an unexpected surprise!

The Radeon Vega FE’s worse overall performance does push AMD’s latest down under Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 in our unevenness index, though. Nothing beats faster rendering times, after all.

Once again, all of the details can be found in our gallery of graphics cards graphed individually:

