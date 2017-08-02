AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition 16GB Review

Vulkan/OpenGL 4.5 Gaming Performance
Vulkan/OpenGL 4.5 With Doom In Windowed Mode
When it comes to testing Doom’s performance, the Vulkan vs. OpenGL comparison is an interesting one. Unfortunately, the Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update causes headaches when it comes to generating reliable measurements in this game. Neither OCAT nor the various PresentMon versions work as we'd expect. That's not to say they don't generate data. Rather, what we record is often quite different from our subjective impressions in-game.
Forgoing exclusive full-screen mode and instead running Doom in windowed mode is a common workaround. Going this route makes the results match what we actually experience, and the performance hit is small enough to write off.
The Radeon Vega FE doesn’t do particularly well, though. It barely beats AMD's Radeon R9 Fury X, suggesting the outcome isn't related to our use of windowed mode. Otherwise, a familiar order emerges, with AMD’s new card ending up between the GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070.
Frame rate over time paints a similar picture. Nvidia’s Quadro P6000 and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti lead the field by a wide margin.
The performance difference between GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and the GeForce GTX 1080 amounts to approximately 24 percent. This increases to 32 percent when we compare AMD's Radeon Vega FE instead. A simple clock rate bump won't improve RX Vega 64's fate, we're afraid. AMD is going to have to work some driver magic in time for its August 14th launch.
Frame times are up next. Apart from somewhat longer rendering times, all of the graphics cards look okay. However, AMD’s Radeon RX 480 just can’t keep up.
The bar graph helps us reach a similar conclusion:
Our frame time variance chart shows the Radeon Vega FE leading. Now that's an unexpected surprise!
The Radeon Vega FE’s worse overall performance does push AMD’s latest down under Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 in our unevenness index, though. Nothing beats faster rendering times, after all.
Once again, all of the details can be found in our gallery of graphics cards graphed individually:
I cannot expect to see a huge % boost in games just on a driver update. Maybe 10% tops?
What bothers me the most is the heat/power and throttling concerns.
I dont think those will change with a fx version of the card.
So it would appear that 80-90% of the time Vega 64 will be running closer to 1200mhz, which is a major bummer and why it wont surpass a 1080.
Almost wish there had been a review of the watercooled version as well to see if it was able to maintain higher avg mhz.
It seems like it eats a lot of power for a very similar performance to a 1080 in gaming but at the same time its faster than Titan Xp in some workstations?
Doesn't that suggest driver/optimization issues?
Considering Vega also costs much more, I label it as an april fool
2 games, 1 resolution... and just where does this card fit in the vega lineup? You didn't even list the details of the other vega cards in a handy chart for comparison.
*starts looking for reviews on other sites*
wh-what? Toms stated like four times that this *is not a gaming card* and shouldn't be treated as one. They simply included the gaming benchmarks to be inclusive. Also, there's not really a point in showing benchmarks under 4k for such high end cards, because at that point (like 1080p) it's a CPU bottleneck - the GPU has nothing much to do. Considering listing other Vega cards, those are in a different class and not relevant, however it would be nice to have the details of the other cards, I guess.
I really wonder how could they make a new GPU on a big better process (28nm vs 14nm) and still get more power consumption compared to Fury X. What is more surprising is that they have the same number of CUs, approx same performance with Fury X, a lot more transistors, a lot more frequency and still the improvement is minimal.
They are either hiding some huge block which doesn't do anything in graphics scenarios which consumes a lot of power just idling or they are rubbish at power optimization or maybe the HBM2 consumes a lot of power, don't know.
Everything on this card is strange, starting with performance, specs, power consumption, everything...