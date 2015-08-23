Antec Aria AR300 PSU Repair

Progress
I replaced the 22µF with a 33µF FC and, guess what?
The negative peaking across the photocoupler's output (VCE) is mostly gone and the 5VSB output came down to a noisy but sensible value. I doubt the feedback signal is supposed to be this noisy and the main outputs are still dead: no response of any sort to tying PS_ON# to ground. Related or coincidental issues?
Where the heck do those negative spikes across the photocoupler come from and why are they still there? Looks like my initial guess about EC3 simply being a feedback filter capacitor may have been wrong. Time for some more reverse-engineering to see exactly how it is wired up.
Interesting. Instead of powering the primary-side feedback circuitry from the same auxiliary output as the main controller chip, the photocoupler has its own dedicated auxiliary output, and EC3 turned out to be the filter capacitor of that dedicated supply. In place of the usual rectifier diode, the circuit leverages the zener's forward conduction to clamp reverse polarity and avoid the extra part, albeit at the expense of a few extra resistors. I could not find a silkscreen designation for the 2.7kΩ resistor, but if you want to find it on the board pictures, it is hidden inside the piece of shrink tubing between a transformer pin and one of R71's pads on the bottom side.
Why does EC3/AUX2 have such an odd circuit configuration? My guess is that the separate high-impedance circuit for the feedback supply capacitor was intended to protect the capacitor from high ripple current so it can prevent potentially catastrophic 5VSB output voltage excursions long after the other outputs' capacitors went bad, but got ruined by ZD4 roasting EC3. Had EC3 been located away from potentially extremely hot components like ZD4, it should have succeeded at preventing the 5VSB output from rising to abnormally high voltages in the presence of good capacitors on the 5VSB output. The engineers at ChannelWell had the right idea but failed on the actual implementation by overlooking a simple board layout detail.
This explains why the photocoupler's output did not seem to make any sense with the busted capacitor in place. Without a decent amount of charge to maintain positive bias between -170V and AUX2, voltage on AUX2 simply ends up following whatever the transformer puts out, and this includes reverse polarity during the forward half of the switching cycle when the primary winding is being driven.
I still do not like the noise across VCE. Based on voltage across the photocoupler's diode, I would expect current through the phototransistor and its VCE to be relatively steady. Also, the 5VSB output got noisier with the replacement capacitor.
Any flyback supply with sub-par output capacitors on any of its outputs will inevitably fail in relatively short order.
After that 'oops' moment, I decided to pop the lid on my LG 204WT which I thought had dying CCFL tubes, popped three of its auxiliary supply capacitors off the board, measured them at 5-20 ohms of ESR, replaced them, no more flicker or random turn-on issues.
Anyways, I've also replaced one of those lousy non-standard PSU. Hard to find and depressingly expensive. Thus, I am avoiding non-standard parts as much as possible now! ;-)
By the way, in one of my systems the standby power was around 12W (!) even after shutting off 5VSB functions (wake on LAN, keyboard etc) in the BIOS. I did on bother to investigate further (thinking "lousy supply"!) and simply added a proper "full off" power switch. Probably other owners should think of doing the same ;-)
I wonder if a SFX PSU could be mounted in those cases. Might be a viable solution...
I actually was interested in that case back when it was released, but just kept rocking the Sonata and Sonata II. While my power supplies did not fail. caps leaked after a while(power supplies still worked)and I took the power supplies out of service forever.
Rookie_MIB,
SFX would be an interesting idea to see for sure. My SFX is still going after 5 years of 24/7 operation(not bad for a case included 300 watt unit).
BTW, the total repair cost for the 5VSB side is about $1.50 for the caps and resistor. The rest is basically free since I scavenged the SCs from a dead (catastrophic primary-side failure) PSU and would have cost around $2.50 otherwise. If Asus had specified higher quality parts from Channel Well though, the PSU may have cost less than $0.50 extra to get right on the first try. Evem doing as little as specifying Teapo SC as the minimum requirement would have easily doubled the trouble-free service life over using SEK..
It always bugs me when only a few pennies worth in parts and materials can spell the difference between a product that might only last 2-3 years and a product that should easily last 10+ years.
I can not count the number of times I say, gee a xx cent part would have solved this damn issue and yet no one does it.
Drilling and making it fit is no issue. :)
I still get my small system fix with an SG05 case.
Where do you get your parts from? Digikey is not too expensive, but many times the shipping cost more than the parts(especially with resistors that are cheap to begin with.).
As for where I get my parts, they are mostly Digikey. I either lump my order with parts I need to repair something for someone else (and pass the shipping cost to them) or build my order for multiple non-urgent projects until it qualifies for free shipping.
Edit: and for things like 0805 resistors and capacitors, I usually order in cut-tapes of 100 since we're still only talking $1-2 there. If I had more storage space, I would order whole reels for $10-15 (2000-3000 units) and likely never have to worry about ordering more of that resistor or capacitor value (for personal use) for the rest of my life.
Capacitors with high ESR always have a very high leakage current near their rated voltage. The leakage current at low multi-meter voltage levels is not normally measurable, but increasing the voltage across the capacitor dramatically increases the leakage. Circuits with capacitors with high ESR in them normally fail not due to the ESR or the reduction of capacitance, but due to the high leakage current. If you do not have a ESR meter you can simply put a suspect capacitor across a power supply at its rated voltage and check the leakage current. A high leakage current is a good indication of a high ESR value.
I use a in-circuit ESR meter to test all of the electrolytic capacitors (even the small ones) before I even start trying to fault find a power supply.