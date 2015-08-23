Antec Aria AR300 PSU Repair

Round One
Just like I did with the SL300, I'll replace the 5VSB output caps and the 100µF auxiliary capacitor to see how much that helps. I am not going to bother with the main output capacitors at this stage, since they are not relevant to the immediate issue of the 5VSB output being wildly out of bounds and the unit not showing any signs of powering up whatsoever when PWR_ON# is shorted to ground. Also, most of the main output caps are inconveniently tucked away under the secondary-side heat sink, so I would rather not bother with the hassle of replacing them until the 5VSB and turn-on issues have been addressed.
The new caps are in place (my usual 1200µF FMs for the 5VSB outputs and a 100µF FC for the auxiliary output). As before, they come nowhere close to fitting on the board. But that's alright since all I need them for is getting the power supply to either work or blow up. If it works, then I can add parts that fit.
Another advantage of capacitors that do not fit, or intentionally leaving long leads on temporary components, is that they make convenient test points to attach oscilloscope or multimeter probes to on the top side, rather than soldering wires on the bottom to expose the points of interest.
Don't pay attention to the Anode, Cathode and VAK traces for now; we will get back to them later. They're visible only because I had no screen captures from the first round with only the 5VSB trace on.
The result? Not much change apart from the “10VSB” output (yellow trace) being cleaner. In the SL300, the dead auxiliary capacitor was causing the flyback supply to fail to read the photocoupler's output, but it doesn't help at all in the AR300, which means there is something else to look at.
What could be the issue? A problem with the 5VSB feedback circuit? A busted feedback photocoupler? Dead feedback filter capacitor on the primary side? Busted auxiliary transformer winding? Remember “point four” from my SL300 investigation plan, which I secretly hoped I would not need to get to? Well, I am not getting away from it this time around; I will need to investigate the whole 5VSB feedback loop just to convince myself that it survived the grossly abnormal conditions it got exposed to.
Any flyback supply with sub-par output capacitors on any of its outputs will inevitably fail in relatively short order.
After that 'oops' moment, I decided to pop the lid on my LG 204WT which I thought had dying CCFL tubes, popped three of its auxiliary supply capacitors off the board, measured them at 5-20 ohms of ESR, replaced them, no more flicker or random turn-on issues.
Anyways, I've also replaced one of those lousy non-standard PSU. Hard to find and depressingly expensive. Thus, I am avoiding non-standard parts as much as possible now! ;-)
By the way, in one of my systems the standby power was around 12W (!) even after shutting off 5VSB functions (wake on LAN, keyboard etc) in the BIOS. I did on bother to investigate further (thinking "lousy supply"!) and simply added a proper "full off" power switch. Probably other owners should think of doing the same ;-)
I wonder if a SFX PSU could be mounted in those cases. Might be a viable solution...
I actually was interested in that case back when it was released, but just kept rocking the Sonata and Sonata II. While my power supplies did not fail. caps leaked after a while(power supplies still worked)and I took the power supplies out of service forever.
Rookie_MIB,
SFX would be an interesting idea to see for sure. My SFX is still going after 5 years of 24/7 operation(not bad for a case included 300 watt unit).
BTW, the total repair cost for the 5VSB side is about $1.50 for the caps and resistor. The rest is basically free since I scavenged the SCs from a dead (catastrophic primary-side failure) PSU and would have cost around $2.50 otherwise. If Asus had specified higher quality parts from Channel Well though, the PSU may have cost less than $0.50 extra to get right on the first try. Evem doing as little as specifying Teapo SC as the minimum requirement would have easily doubled the trouble-free service life over using SEK..
It always bugs me when only a few pennies worth in parts and materials can spell the difference between a product that might only last 2-3 years and a product that should easily last 10+ years.
I can not count the number of times I say, gee a xx cent part would have solved this damn issue and yet no one does it.
Drilling and making it fit is no issue. :)
I still get my small system fix with an SG05 case.
Where do you get your parts from? Digikey is not too expensive, but many times the shipping cost more than the parts(especially with resistors that are cheap to begin with.).
As for where I get my parts, they are mostly Digikey. I either lump my order with parts I need to repair something for someone else (and pass the shipping cost to them) or build my order for multiple non-urgent projects until it qualifies for free shipping.
Edit: and for things like 0805 resistors and capacitors, I usually order in cut-tapes of 100 since we're still only talking $1-2 there. If I had more storage space, I would order whole reels for $10-15 (2000-3000 units) and likely never have to worry about ordering more of that resistor or capacitor value (for personal use) for the rest of my life.
Capacitors with high ESR always have a very high leakage current near their rated voltage. The leakage current at low multi-meter voltage levels is not normally measurable, but increasing the voltage across the capacitor dramatically increases the leakage. Circuits with capacitors with high ESR in them normally fail not due to the ESR or the reduction of capacitance, but due to the high leakage current. If you do not have a ESR meter you can simply put a suspect capacitor across a power supply at its rated voltage and check the leakage current. A high leakage current is a good indication of a high ESR value.
I use a in-circuit ESR meter to test all of the electrolytic capacitors (even the small ones) before I even start trying to fault find a power supply.