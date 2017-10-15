Trending

AOC AG251FZ 240Hz FreeSync Monitor Review

By

Brightness & Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs.Brightness and Contrast testing are covered on page two.

Acer Predator XB252Q

Acer Predator Z301CT

AOC AG271QG Agon

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Normally, we try to group monitors by price, size, or technology. Today, it’s all about speed. We found the fastest screens in our database and picked the most recent models for the comparison. Asus is represented by its PG258Q. Acer delivers the XB252Q and Z301C. A second AOC is here in the form of the AG271QG. Finally, we have Dell’s S2417G. All operate at high refresh rates and offer the shortest possible panel response and extremely low input lag.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Gaming monitors need to be bright enough to accommodate blur-reduction technology with its output-robbing backlight strobe. The AG251FZ omits that feature but delivers a high white level anyway, nearly 400cd/m2. Few players will need that much light, but if AOC were to add blur-reduction in the future, the panel is ready.

TN and IPS screens are about even in the black level and contrast department. We always hope to see at least 1000:1, and the AG251FZ delivers. It’s fortuitous that we could include an AMVA display here. It has almost triple the contrast of the next best monitor. Now that 240 Hz is a practical reality, perhaps manufacturers will concentrate on upping the dynamic range ante.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The backlight throttles down to a reasonable 68.9614cd/m2, which is an acceptable level for dark-room use. The black level score drops to fourth place, but only because the other screens can go dimmer. Contrast remains in third with a consistent 1002.7:1.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Calibrating the AG251FZ moves it ahead of the PG258Q by just a hair in the black-level test. The two monitors share their core panel part, so that makes sense. And we’ve lost no performance whatsoever, while the other screens drop their contrast just a little. Color accuracy gains are small, but if you can make the adjustments, we think the result is worth the effort.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

The ANSI test puts the AOC back in third place, but it remains solidly above the rest of the field. Despite its old-school TN technology, the AU Optronics panel used here is a brand-new part made to a high quality standard. When coupled with its insane speed capability, it takes gaming to a whole new level.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • apertotes 15 October 2017 15:52
    Contrast 1000:1

    Next!
    Reply
  • darkomaledictus 15 October 2017 16:54
    Won't be buying anything until that 4k, 144hz, hdr hits next year...
    Reply
  • Newtoobuilding 15 October 2017 18:32
    Would absolutely LOVE this for Quake live or Quake champions!!!!

    wonder if 1060 gtx would be anywhere close to supporting it
    Reply
  • phobicsq 15 October 2017 20:07
    I really don't see the point in 25 inches and 1080p.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 15 October 2017 21:39
    If you don't see the point in a display like this, you're obviously not in the target audience. I keep seeing comments on TN gaming display reviews that are absolutely ridiculous. This thing is about speed. Why are you reading a review of a 240hz TN gaming display? Go find reviews of different panel tech. That would be like commenting on a review of a professional IPS display, and pissing and moaning about the input lag and the low refresh rate. Do you also comment on reviews of sports cars and whine about the lack of third row seating and the low ground clearance? Simply incredible.

    Also, why is Tom's still using a 285 for their Freesync reviews? Even a 580 would help you put the display through it's paces a little bit more.
    Reply
  • berezini 15 October 2017 23:34
    LOL less product = Higher cost. Welcome to America.
    Reply
  • mrmez 16 October 2017 03:59
    20275445 said:
    Won't be buying anything until that 4k, 144hz, hdr hits next year...

    I'd like to know what graphics card would be running that.
    You know, since a 1080ti can barely crack 60fps @ 4k in GTAV.
    Reply
  • Vishlod 16 October 2017 06:33
    No CI / Common Interface? .. pass.
    Reply
  • MaCk0y 16 October 2017 07:20
    Can always use Custom Resolution Utility to increase the freesync range from 48Hz to a lower value. I have mine changed from 48 to 30. Not like it would be a good experience playing at that framerate though at least for an FPS.
    Reply
  • AgentLozen 16 October 2017 13:17
    I like the people who dismiss this monitor based on some superficial quality.

    "No CI / Common Interface? .. pass."
    "Contrast 1000:1 Next!"
    "Isn't a 10-bit AMVA panel? Skip."
    "It doesn't come in green? Try again."

    I like ALEXTHEBLUE's summary:
    ALEXTHEBLUE said:
    If you don't see the point in a display like this, you're obviously not in the target audience...

    edit:
    This Corvette doesn't seat seven passengers? I don't see the point to this car. Pass.
    Reply