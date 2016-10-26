AOC C2783FQ 27-inch Curved VA Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag

VA screens don’t typically do that well in our off-axis viewing tests. Performance falls somewhere between IPS and TN in that regard. You can see that detail is preserved well, but there is a significant light falloff and color shifts towards red. The same behavior is present in both the horizontal and vertical planes. In actual use, the curve might help mitigate this slightly, but at 4000mm, its radius is pretty subtle.

Screen Uniformity

Our C2783FQ sample shows excellent screen uniformity in the black, white, and color tests. In fact, all the VA panels here look pretty good. This contributes significantly to the excellent ANSI contrast result we saw earlier. To find such quality in a value-priced display speaks positively of AOC’s reputation. We’ve measured a few premium screens that didn’t look this good.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Without adaptive refresh and at least 100Hz, gamers aren’t likely to want the C2783FQ. But for those looking to buy into the curve as cheaply as possible, it makes a decent gaming screen. The draw time is what you'd expect for a business-class monitor, but input lag is quite low for a 60Hz panel. It takes the title of “best of the rest” as only the higher refresh rates of the C3583FQ and Z35 can top it.