AOC C2783FQ 27-inch Curved VA Monitor Review

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response & Lag
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.
VA screens don’t typically do that well in our off-axis viewing tests. Performance falls somewhere between IPS and TN in that regard. You can see that detail is preserved well, but there is a significant light falloff and color shifts towards red. The same behavior is present in both the horizontal and vertical planes. In actual use, the curve might help mitigate this slightly, but at 4000mm, its radius is pretty subtle.
Screen Uniformity
Our C2783FQ sample shows excellent screen uniformity in the black, white, and color tests. In fact, all the VA panels here look pretty good. This contributes significantly to the excellent ANSI contrast result we saw earlier. To find such quality in a value-priced display speaks positively of AOC’s reputation. We’ve measured a few premium screens that didn’t look this good.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
Without adaptive refresh and at least 100Hz, gamers aren’t likely to want the C2783FQ. But for those looking to buy into the curve as cheaply as possible, it makes a decent gaming screen. The draw time is what you'd expect for a business-class monitor, but input lag is quite low for a 60Hz panel. It takes the title of “best of the rest” as only the higher refresh rates of the C3583FQ and Z35 can top it.
I use it with work laptop and home game tower every day...it's been OFF about 2 minutes since I got it.
Good stuff, Maynard!
UPDATE: I looked into this and apparently AUO (they build the panels for Acer) is working on this exactly panel, @200Hz, and should be available in 2017. FreeSync and G-Sync are unknown at this time. They are also working on a 4K 144Hz panel that should come out around the same time in 2017.
The opening paragraph says that 34' ultrawides are usually 3440 x 2160, but they are usually 3440 x 1440. The 2160 number is part of 4K, not ultrawide.
Da Vinci pained the Mona Lisa on a completely flat surface. Van Gogh did not have a curved surface when he painted "The Starry Night." OK. I admit that the Michelangelo chose a curved surface when he painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling.